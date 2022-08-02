ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’

Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline

The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap

Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment

Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Steps out of lineup

Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Bogaerts started the past 24 games and will receive Tuesday off after posting an .839 OPS across the first 11 games of the season's second half. Christian Arroyo will take over at shortstop while Yolmer Sanchez starts at the keystone.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench

Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return

Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher

Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

This Thursday's practice session may go down as a costly one for the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum left practice an hour early after suffering a lower leg injury. Linderbaum reportedly grabbed his leg during a running drill. He then slowly left...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday

Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday

Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment

Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
WASHINGTON, DC

