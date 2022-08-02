ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey three-star Ted Gregoire will be making his college decision soon

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Ted Gregoire, one of the top uncommitted players in New Jersey, will be making his college announcement this weekend.

A three-star defensive lineman, RutgersWire has learned that Gregoire will be making his college announcement this Saturday. He is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive end at Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.).

He holds Power Five offers from Rutgers and Vanderbilt. He also holds offers from programs such as Columbia, Kent State, UMass, Princeton, Temple and Tulane. Rivals ranks Gregoire as the No. 30 player in the state .

In late July, Gregoire spoke with RutgersWire about his timeline for making an announcement. Originally, Gregoire was going to make his announcement in July but pushed back his date a couple of weeks :

“I’m just preparing myself for my last high school year and just getting better every day and being the best teammates and team player I can be,” Gregoire told RutgersWire on Monday.

“I’m not in a rush for my decision because God has a plan for me. So going day by day and getting better physically and mentally that my number one goal for me.”

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine , Gregoire is at 96.6 percent to Rutgers. Vanderbilt, given their high-academic profile, is in real consideration here for Gregoire, who is a tremendous student in addition to being a highly-recruited high school prospect.

Comments / 0

 

