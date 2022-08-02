Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Lennar Corporation (LEN), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
tickerreport.com
Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock
Shares of AAT opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
CNBC
AMC plans to issue 517 million shares of preferred stock, under the ticker symbol 'APE'
AMC on Thursday said it plans to issue a dividend to all common shareholders in the form of preferred shares. The company has applied to list these preferred equity units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APE." The new class of shares carries the same voting rights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
tickerreport.com
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.73.
tickerreport.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
2 Benefits -- and 2 Drawbacks -- of Owning Dividend Stocks
It's important to get the full picture.
biztoc.com
Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday. The Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials. The company posted net income of RMB22.7 billion ($3.4 billion), or RMB8.51 per American depositary share. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting RMB203.5 billion. “Following...
Will Alternatives -- Private Equity, Real Estate -- Boost Your Portfolio?
As investors are well aware, both stocks and bonds have tumbled this year. The S&P 500 has lost 13% and the Bloomberg Aggregate bond index has shed 9%. Bonds are supposed to be a hedge for falling stocks, but obviously they haven’t acted that way this time around. So what’s an investor to do?
Why ChemoCentryx Stock Is On Fire Today
The rare-disease specialist is being bought out at a sizable premium.
tickerreport.com
First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.17.
Digi International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Digi International DGII reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digi International beat estimated earnings by 21.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $24.44 million from the same...
AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights
AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $7.30 million from...
Cushman & Wakefield plc Ordinary Shares (CWK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CWK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Partners Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Partners Bancorp PTRS. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 per share. On Tuesday, Partners Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Comments / 0