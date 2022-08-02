Read on www.sent-trib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
sent-trib.com
Milestone: 65th birthday
Tracy was born in Bowling Green on July 31, 1957 to Gerald and Nancy (Jeffery) Rush. He grew up in North Baltimore, Ohio when he met and married the love of his life Glenda (Shepherd) Rush at St. James United Methodist Church on July 15, 1977. Together they have raised...
sent-trib.com
Milestone: 45th wedding anniversary
Tracy and Glenda Rush were married on July 15th, 1977 in North Baltimore, Ohio at St. James United Methodist Church. They have raised 3 children together: Amanda Rush, BG; Tracie Lynn (Adam) Wilhelm, BG; Matthew (Tiffany) Rush, BG. Happily they have welcomed 10 grandchildren into their lives as well Zeke, Isaiah, Eli, Justin, Willow, Dawson, Jayde, James, and Trinity all of BG and Micah; Cape Coral, FL.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-5-2022
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion’s baked steak dinner will be served Sunday at the post, 209 W. Crocker St. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for early pick-up, or stop by and eat at the post. The menu includes green beans, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, roll,...
sent-trib.com
Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair
Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-4-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 8091 Jerry City Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 2.62 acres, from Karen Brueggemeier, et. al., to Anthony and Steven Wise, $166,000. 1301 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Della York, to Michael and Andrea Ziebold, $307,500. 152...
sent-trib.com
Sports briefs
BGSU volleyball will hold fundraiser to kickoff foreign tour campaign. The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will be holding their annual fundraiser on Aug. 19. The event will also be the kickoff for the program’s upcoming foreign tour, which will visit Poland, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic, including competition against high-level club and national teams.
sent-trib.com
Cleveland man dies in turnpike crash
SWANTON — A Cleveland man is dead following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County early Friday. The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal single commercial vehicle crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 41 in Pike Township at approximately 1:30 a.m.
sent-trib.com
Free fun at the fair: Laser tag, game show, petting zoo
Free entertainment has become a big draw for fairgoers this year at the Wood County Fair. Concerts, a game show, a wood carver, a petting zoo and laser tag are some of the options the fair has offered families who are looking to spend a little less this year. Gary...
sent-trib.com
Otsego community helps Weston fire victims
WESTON – Otsego Local Schools is continuing to offer resources and support after a fire displaced families at an apartment complex on Thursday. In a letter to the community, Superintendent Kevin O’Shea said the district is providing resources, including toiletries, food, water and counseling services. Anyone who needs...
sent-trib.com
Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.
MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Families escape Weston apartment fire
WESTON – An apartment fire in the village has displaced families, but no injuries were reported. The Weston Township Fire Department was called to the Broad Oak Apartments on Oak Street at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the first and second stories and...
sent-trib.com
Falcons to take foreign tour
The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team is preparing for an eight-day foreign tour to kick-start the 2022-23 academic year. Head coach Robyn Fralick and the Falcons will travel to Costa Rica from August 5-12. ‘We are thrilled for the chance to travel to Costa Rica and experience...
sent-trib.com
Rape charges against 2 Perrysburg juveniles are amended
Rape charges have been amended against two Perrysburg juveniles as long as they adhere to all conditions of probation. The two boys, who are now 14 and 13, appeared Monday in Wood County Juvenile Court. The 14-year-old admitted to the two amended charges of gross sexual imposition. The 13-year-old pleaded...
sent-trib.com
Northwood couple charged after allegedly tying up child
A Northwood couple is in jail for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in their motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, a third-degree felony. Northwood police responded to the Baymont Inn in the 2000 block of Oregon...
sent-trib.com
Taste testing at its best
Not only did the judges taste the barbecue, the macaroni and cheese and the salads, so did the audience. Wednesday’s cook-off at the Wood County Fair had everything you’d expect at a cookout. Jessica Nagel, who organized the competition, said the event has been ongoing for nearly a...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Taste testing at its best, judges and fair audience get samples
Not only did the judges taste the barbecue, the macaroni and cheese and the salads, so did the audience. Wednesday’s cook-off at the Wood County Fair had everything you’d expect at a cookout. Jessica Nagel, who organized the competition, said the event has been ongoing for nearly a...
sent-trib.com
BG planning sends zoning draft to council; some residents oppose Pedestrian Residential district
Amidst sometimes spirited debate, the Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday continued their review of the city’s draft zoning code update. The commission voted to recommend that council accept the draft zoning map as proposed, including a Pedestrian Residential zoning district which has drawn concerns from some residents. Work...
