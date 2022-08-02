Novavax now available through Tulsa Health Department

Read on ktul.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
KTUL
Skiatook officials discuss a one-cent sales tax
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook is trying to sell residents on a one-cent sales tax to build a new police and fire station. The city says the current buildings have long outlived their usefulness. Police Chief Billy Wakefield had a very long list of serious problems. He said the...
Daycare Deserts: Oklahoma parents struggling to find childcare
Oklahoma has what are considered childcare deserts in which a county doesn’t have enough licensed childcare facilities for working families.
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EMSACare Enrollment Begins For Tulsa Area Residents
EMSAcare is now holding open enrollment for all Tulsa residents. EMSA said this program is important because it makes sure in a time of need, people are thinking about their health and not how much an EMSA ride will cost. EMSAcare enrollment opens again Monday for anyone in the covered...
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
Local pharmacy sees shortages in two key areas
Carefirst Compounding Pharmacy sees shortage in applicants and certain drugs. Pharmacist believes hiring shortage is due to pharmacy school closing in Tulsa.
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
COVID-19 still an issue for schools as classes plan to resume
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Schools have been dealing with COVID-19 for more than two years now. Distance learning paved the way for hybrid classes, but now schools are back in person, and as transmission rates climb in Tulsa, parents are wondering how they can protect their children while in the classroom?
Muskogee County officials say they will make sure Greenleaf residents aren’t left homeless
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Dozens of residents displaced by a deadly apartment fire in Muskogee learned their landlord would not be paying for them to continue to stay in hotels. Local emergency management leaders met Wednesday to fight for more support for those residents. The goal of Wednesday’s meeting between...
KTUL
Pawnee County reaches $850,000 settlement with oil company for 2016 earthquake damages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pawnee County reached an $850,000 settlement with Eagle Road Oil for the role their wastewater wells played in the 2016 earthquake that rocked Pawnee and Cushing residents, though the company continues to deny that their wells played a role in the earthquake. People in Cushing...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Schools Moves to YELLOW Alert for COVID
Bartlesville Public School district has increased their COVID alert level to YELLOW. It had been green since the end of school but a recent rise in COVID cases in our area led the district to take a cautionary approach to the upcoming school year. At YELLOW level, N95 or surgical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, Oklahoma leaders discuss manufacturing issues
Congressman Kevin Hern, local leaders discuss issues local manufacturers are facing and supply chain issues
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
Tulsa Classroom Teachers’ Association posts Amazon wish lists, asks community for supplies
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Classroom Teachers’ Association (TCTA) is helping make sure teachers have what they need this school year, and they’re asking for the community to help, too. On the TCTA Facebook page, there’s a post where teachers are posting their Amazon wish lists.
Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
KTUL
Tulsa Parks to host recruiting event for Oxley Nature Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will host "Volunteer Rendezvous" for citizens who love nature and want to learn more about volunteering at Oxley Nature Center. Two events will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tulsa Parks’ Interpretive Naturalist...
KTUL
Tulsa Community College graduates 38 inmates in Corrections Education Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College will graduate 38 incarcerated men who have earned either a degree or certificate participating in the Corrections Education Program. The in-person ceremony is taking place at the Dick Conner Correctional Center Thursday morning for the first time since 2019 and will represent...
KTUL
Tulsa police find Missouri fugitives hiding in hotel room
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested two Missouri fugitives Thursday after finding them in a motel near 31st and Memorial. Officers found one suspect, Colby Fitts, was registered to a room in the motel. His location was confirmed by an ankle monitor, officers said. Fitts left Missouri...
KTUL
Staffing shortages could negatively affect students, warns Oklahoma Education Association
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This school year could be the start of a years-long problem of staffing shortages, according to the Oklahoma Education Association. Hundreds of openings at public schools across the state still need to be filled, according to Katherine Bishop, president of OEA. "We're getting ready to...
Comments / 0