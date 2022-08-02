After devastating floods, Kentucky residents now face high heat and power outages

Read on www.gpb.org
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Increased flood risk on Friday
Enjoy another mild morning, while developing showers and storms will become more widespread late this afternoon and evening. Where storms do develop, heavy downpours will be likely, increasing the flood risk Friday. The Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations of Southwest Virginia and Kentucky are especially at a higher risk for flash flooding.
How to help Southwest Virginia flood recovery efforts
(WJHL) — United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) activated new disaster relief funds geared toward recovery efforts in Dickenson and Wise county following widespread floods in July. A news release on Thursday, Aug. 4 announced two new online portals — the Dickenson County 2022 Disaster Fund and the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund — that […]
Plans to put electric vehicle charging stations in West Virginia are underway
Electric vehicle charging stations are making their way to West Virginia in hopes of bringing more people to the Mountain State. According to WCHS, The West Virginia Department of Transportation just completed a preliminary plan to add more electric charging stations to the state, anticipating receiving about $46 million over the next five years to […]
WSET
How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.
(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
Motorcycle deaths on the rise in West Virginia
According to a recent study, motorcycles have become more deadly in the past few years in West Virginia, which is correlated with the recent decline in helmet use.
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
wvpublic.org
Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure
The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
WDTV
Workforce issues becoming a problem in WV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many labor jobs available, but not enough people to fill them. Sherman Sapp use to be a plumber, that was until he retired last year. He says there are many problems in the workforce with not enough staff and too many jobs. “Most businesses...
royalexaminer.com
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
Phys.org
Researchers work to restore iconic West Virginia red spruce forests
Clearcutting and wildfires decimated the red spruce, once the dominant, high-elevation tree species in West Virginia, in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Nowadays, only 10% of the state's historic red spruce coverage remains and it faces a new threat in climate change. . West Virginia University researchers Donald Brown...
Gov. Justice responds to Putnam County Sheriff’s letter asking to ‘clean up West Virginia’
UPDATE (2:08 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5): Governor Justice’s office released the following statement in response to Sheriff Eggleton’s letter: “Instead of calling my office or the DEP to request assistance, the sheriff chose to go directly to the media. What he would have learned if he had contacted us is that his demands are […]
GPB morning headlines for August 5, 2022
Three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October may be tried again. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its hurricane season outlook. As Georgia students return to class, some are having a hard time getting to school. Tagged as:. GPB morning...
Georgia loggerhead sea turtle nest numbers reach record high
Mark Dodd speaks about some of the ways he and others worked to recover the loggerhead sea turtle population in Georgia. The number of loggerhead sea turtle nests on Georgia’s beaches hit an all-time record this week. The previous record, from 2019, was 3,950 nests. Researchers have found more...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
Farm and Dairy
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
Abortion rights supporters and opponents look for lessons from the Kansas vote
On Tuesday night as results rolled in for Kansas's consequential vote on abortion rights, advocates on both sides of the abortion debate were watching closely, looking for lessons as they prepare for similar votes on abortion rights measures this fall. The results in Kansas — the nation's first statewide vote...
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
When does school start in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
