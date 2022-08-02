Read on www.carolinacoastonline.com
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Tana Morse, 61; incomplete
Tana Morse, 61, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas May, 72; incomplete
Thomas May, 72, of Newport, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Eddie Glancy, 70; incomplete
Eddie Wayne Glancy, 70, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Fulcher, 57; incomplete
William David Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 2, 3 & 4
Philip Raymond Fulcher,59, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. William Fulcher, Atlantic. William David Fulcher,57, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, August 3,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cathleen Winkelmann, 68; service August 11
Cathleen "Cathy" Ann Winkelmann, 68, of Newport, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 11, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens in Havelock. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Rita Harris, 98; service August 8
Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas Burke Jr., 65; no service
Thomas “Poppy” E. Burke Jr., 65, of Hubert, passed away at home on August 1, 2022. Tom was born in Manhattan to Tom Sr. and Madeline (née Hart), raised in Stirling, New Jersey, and affectionately known by friends and family as Mr. Tom, Mayor of the Cul-de-sac, Roofer Extraordinaire, and Burnt Toast.
carolinacoastonline.com
Don Neptune, 75; service September 7
Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on September 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Don was born...
carolinacoastonline.com
Deanna Baranczyk, 83; service August 12
Deanna May Baranczyk, 83, formerly of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 12, at New Bern National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Friday, August 12, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jim Gollehon, 75; service later
Jim “Mr. Jim” Gollehon, age 75, of Lebanon, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE. Jim Morris Gollehon was born on February 11, 1947, to Durwood and Mary Ann (Parson) Gollehon in O’Neill, Nebraska, two days later moved to Lebanon, NE. He attended Lebanon, NE as well as Morehead City, NC school systems his whole life, graduating from Morehead City High School in 1964.
carolinacoastonline.com
Susan Jones, 74; service August 4
Susan Diane Jones, 74, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Minister David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
WITN
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
carolinacoastonline.com
James Riggs, 81; service August 5
James Richard “Jimmy” Riggs, 81, a lifelong resident of Swansboro, and owner of Riggs Service Center & Towing (Riggs Amoco), peacefully passed away with his wife by his side on Wednesday, August 2, 2022. Jimmy was preceded in death by a baby brother; parents, Crain and Elizabeth Riggs;...
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
Port of Morehead City looking to expand
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed. […]
newbernnow.com
Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: August 4 – 7, 2022
Coasta Cortes Custom Flooring will celebrate their first-year anniversary with a Red Cross Blood Drive and Colonial Capital Humane Society pet adoption event on August 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2739 Hwy 70 East. Celebrate “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” with Habitat for Humanity of Craven...
coastalreview.org
Work planned on U.S. 70 north of Beaufort
BEAUFORT — Those traveling from Beaufort to Down East Carteret County on U.S. 70 later this month should expect a detour while a section of the highway north of North Harbor Drive is closed while drainage system improvements take place. The work set for Aug. 15-18 was initially planned...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret hires Frank Rush as town manager
CAPE CARTERET — After a one-hour closed session during a special meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in open session Wednesday afternoon to hire Frank Rush as its new town manager. Mayor Will Baker said Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle...
Comments / 0