Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Set as New York Film Festival Opener

Read on www.thewrap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom Handy
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Related
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
fox40jackson.com
Jesse Watters reveals Black Lives Matter and Wall Street’s roles in New York City’s crime crisis
“The Five” co-host Jesse Watters explained how Black Lives Matter and Wall Street have contributed to New York City’s crime wave on Thursday. WATTERS: Race – after the George Floyd riots, everyone got really scared of being labeled a racist. Remember? “Black Lives Matter,” everyone put the black thing on their Instagram. They were even getting pillaged and robbed, and they were like, “Yes, Black lives matter. We totally support these riots.” Because they didn’t want to be called racist. So if some guy with deep pockets – Wall Street – went in, tried to lobby this stupid Governor Hochul – who I hate saying the name Hochul, I hate saying that – to reverse this bail thing, they would be smeared as racist. And they don’t want that brand hit. And that’s why they’re just laying low and letting this whole city decay.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams’ criticism of ‘insane’ bail reform laws: ‘Proud of what we’re doing’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the state’s bail reform laws “insane” and “dangerous” in a press conference. “There’s always more work to be done,” Bragg conceded on the “FAQ NYC” podcast recorded soon after...
Early Addition: Tourists are flocking to Brooklyn, but not so much Manhattan
People enjoy the warm weather in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. More than 1,000 NYPD officers have been deployed citywide to ensure social distancing. Brooklyn's tourism industry is growing this summer while Manhattan's declines, a look at the root causes behind the city's housing crisis, and more in today's link roundup. [ more › ]
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
New York dining shed suit: Brooklyn leader on quality of life dip
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the dozens of plaintiffs suing New York City and State for the removal of outdoor dining sheds joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to describe how the structures have reduced quality of life in his Brooklyn neighborhood. “The noise,” said Robert Camacho, chairperson of Community Board 4 in Bushwick, when […]
RELATED PEOPLE
2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say one man was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect took off in a gray BMW.
Historic Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy is on the verge of closing its doors
The owner of Alleva Dairy in Little Italy has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to keep the cheese shop open.
Essence
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor, New York City's police commissioner call for changes to stop recidivism
Officials say 10 criminals have been arrested a combined 485 times since bail reform went into effect back in 2020.
bkreader.com
A $376 billion private-equity firm quietly bought up 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings — the latest way mega landlords are replacing traditional mom-and-pop owners
Apartment buildings located in Manhattan, New York. This story is available exclusively to Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. The Carlyle Group has amassed a portfolio of 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings, The Real Deal said. High-volume, low-price housing deals are similar to the single-family rental […] Click...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man gets 6 years in gunpoint kidnapping, extortion of NYC deliveryman for $700
A Brooklyn man who kidnapped and extorted a deliveryman at gunpoint, seeking just $700, was sentenced on Monday to six years in prison.
Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Heart Association recognizes Brooklyn’s NYC Hospitals for quality healthcare
NYC Health + Hospitals on Wednesday announced that all 11 of its hospitals — including three in Brooklyn —were recognized by the American Heart Association for commitment to quality care in heart failure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and resuscitation. The three Brooklyn hospitals belonging to the municipal hospital...
VIDEO: Robbery victim punched, critically injured outside Brooklyn pizzeria
The search is on for two suspects after a man was punched and robbed outside of a Brooklyn pizzeria in an attack that landed him in the hospital in critical condition.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0