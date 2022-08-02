Read on www.carolinacoastonline.com
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
William Fulcher, 57; incomplete
William David Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Tana Morse, 61; incomplete
Tana Morse, 61, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 2, 3 & 4
Philip Raymond Fulcher,59, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. William Fulcher, Atlantic. William David Fulcher,57, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, August 3,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Rita Harris, 98; service August 8
Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Cathleen Winkelmann, 68; service August 11
Cathleen "Cathy" Ann Winkelmann, 68, of Newport, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 11, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens in Havelock. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas May, 72; incomplete
Thomas May, 72, of Newport, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Eddie Glancy, 70; incomplete
Eddie Wayne Glancy, 70, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WITN
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ECU commit Parker Byrd has below-the-knee amputation, follow-up surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, his mother announced. Byrd has now undergone eight surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” his mother, Mitzi Byrd, wrote in a Facebook post. “Dr. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Don Neptune, 75; service September 7
Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on September 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Don was born...
carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas Burke Jr., 65; no service
Thomas “Poppy” E. Burke Jr., 65, of Hubert, passed away at home on August 1, 2022. Tom was born in Manhattan to Tom Sr. and Madeline (née Hart), raised in Stirling, New Jersey, and affectionately known by friends and family as Mr. Tom, Mayor of the Cul-de-sac, Roofer Extraordinaire, and Burnt Toast.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ashley Taylor, 80; service August 9
Ashley Edward Taylor, 80, of Bogue, NC, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Ashley was born on February 1, 1942, in Morehead City, NC, to the late Marvin Jackson Taylor and Cora Beatrice Russell Taylor. He lived his early life in Bogue and after graduating from high school he lived in Richmond and Norfolk, VA., and in Rocky Mount, NC where he was employed with the Atlantic Coast Line and Seaboard Coast Line Railroad as an Operator, and as a Ticket Agent with Amtrak.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Deanna Baranczyk, 83; service August 12
Deanna May Baranczyk, 83, formerly of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 12, at New Bern National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Friday, August 12, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
carolinacoastonline.com
Susan Jones, 74; service August 4
Susan Diane Jones, 74, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Minister David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Parker Byrd back in ICU after setback
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming ECU freshman Parker Byrd is headed back to the ICU to receive more intensive treatment for injuries he suffered in a recent Beaufort County boating accident. Byrd, who sustained serious damage to both legs in the accident, underwent his sixth surgery Tuesday, according to his mother Mitzi Byrd. During that […]
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
Comments / 0