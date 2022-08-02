Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M

Read on 247sports.com
Four-Star '24 QB Elijah Brown talks new offer from USC
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior quarterback Elijah Brown had a scholarship offer from the old staff at USC and was just re-offered by Lincoln Riley earlier in the week. Brown said he hadn’t talked much with USC since Lincoln Riley was hired. That changed over the last couple of weeks and he was on campus last weekend for the Trojans big pool party/Junior Day event.
Multiple Texas A&M targets set to announce in coming days
Texas A&M fans are looking to get some good news this weekend as a couple major Aggie targets are announcing their decisions. One player that has an announcement set is Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast offensive tackle Naquil Betrand. He is holding a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. The 6-foot-7,...
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Four-star EDGE Derion Gullette commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns added a major piece to the 2023 class today in Teague (Texas) High Top247 2023 linebacker/edge rusher Derion Gullette. Gullette chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama and represents one of the Horns biggest wins on the recruiting trail to date. As a...
USC DL Coach Shaun Nua talks about hard coaching and next steps for the Trojans up front
USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua has already established himself as one of the straightest shooters on the Trojan coaching staff and that reputation was only enhanced by his appearance at the program’s media day Thursday inside Heritage Hall. We started right off with an inquiry into what the spring film of his position group showed him in terms of where the defensive line is at to start fall training camp. “We have a long way to go, but at the same time,it's encouraging that we do have some talent. But we’re far from the standard that we believe will take us to the next level. So now the camp is an opportunity for us to get there but very encouraging.”
Texas A&M fall camp notes: Day 2 look at WR, DL
Texas A&M hit the practice fields for the second consecutive day of fall camp and here's a close look at the defensive line and wideouts courtesy of Gigem 247.
Thompson-Robinson on Personal Growth, the O-Line, Mentoring New Bruins
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked with the media on the first day of fall camp about entering his fifth year, personal growth, the offensive line, mentoring the first-year Bruins, and his tattoos.
QB Miller Moss believes USC offense can be special this year
Enough of the shirtless training montages and t-shirt Olympics, Miller Moss is ready to get back on the practice field in a uniform. “I’m super excited to start playing ball again,” USC’s second-year quarterback said at the Trojans’ media day preceding the opening of fall camp. “I was happy with how this spring went. Obviously, there are always things that you can go back and look at, that you want to improve on, but I'm really excited to kind of continue to build on my body of work in spring, continue to improve and continue to be more and more comfortable with the guys and the offense of course.”
USC 2022 training camp: Three key offensive stats
USC opens fall camp this Friday and that kicks off the 24 practices the Trojans have before they take United Airlines Field against Rice for the first game of the Lincoln Riley Era. It’s hard to imagine a program changing more significantly in less than a year’s time than USC. The roster is dramatically revamped, the coaching staff is entirely new save cornerbacks coach Donté Williams, and there is more optimism at USC than in quite a long while. USC certainly made progress in the spring but there remains much work to be done, something Riley has emphasized at every opportunity over the course of the summer. That didn’t stop him from stepping firmly towards lofty goals for the ‘22 season, so in that spirit we start with a look at some key ‘21 numbers that need to change or stay the same in order for the Trojans to realize their potential this year.
Main Takeaways From UCLA Football's 2022 Roster Reveal
From weight changes to new faces and surprise absentees, the Bruins' latest roster update shed some light on their upcoming season.
USC Football Game Preview: Week 3
The USC Trojans take on Fresno State on September 17.
USC WR Kyle Ford talks chip on his shoulder, Williams and Moss, defensive backs
Kyle Ford’s road at USC has been far rockier than he or the Trojans could have imagined when he arrived on campus as a four-star and the No. 38 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class out of Orange (CA) Orange Lutheran. An injury kept him out of action and he was able to return last season and show flashes of the talent that made him such a coveted recruit. Ford returned healthy as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 and saw action at wide receiver in eight games. Overall in 2021, he had 19 receptions for 252 yards (13.3 avg) with 2 TDs, with a catch in every game he played. He was a 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist. Now he starts his fourth season on campus as both a veteran and someone with much to prove. We talked about his physical and motivational state at USC Media Day as well as his loaded position group.
USC football 2022 depth chart projections 3.0: Defense
It's the return of Depth Chart time. I am back for my third and final attempt to project USC's depth chart as the Trojans move into fall camp. USC has pretty much settled with the transfer portal additions post-spring, which was quite busy. I will keep my initial projections from the first and second depth charts for comparison. We come to a close with the defensive depth chart. You can read the offensive depth chart projections here.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
2022 USC Football offseason opponent primer: UCLA
On the surface, 2021 was a successful year in the Chip Kelly Era in Westwood yet as usual there have been ripples of discontent before, during, and after the Bruins completed an 8-4 season in which they managed to beat zero teams that finished with a winning record. Kelly knows how to score, you have to give him that. UCLA finished with 3.18 points per drive mark per Brian Fremeau’s BCFToys. That was the seventh-best mark in the country. Defensively, it was not quite the same level of success for the Bruins. When all was said and done, blitz-mad defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro delivered 2.35 points allowed per drive, which ranked 77th in the country. The Bruins went 10-21 in the first three years under Kelly before last year’s improvement. UCLA’s recruiting class ranks 29th overall and they continue to do good work in the transfer portal as their eighth-ranked ‘22 transfer class suggests. In ‘21 the Bruin transfer haul was ranked No. 4 per 247Sports so clearly Kelly and his crew have adapted nicely to the dawning of free agency in college football. For a closer look at the state of the Bruins we went to BruinReportOnline’s David Woods.
