Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M

On the surface, 2021 was a successful year in the Chip Kelly Era in Westwood yet as usual there have been ripples of discontent before, during, and after the Bruins completed an 8-4 season in which they managed to beat zero teams that finished with a winning record. Kelly knows how to score, you have to give him that. UCLA finished with 3.18 points per drive mark per Brian Fremeau’s BCFToys. That was the seventh-best mark in the country. Defensively, it was not quite the same level of success for the Bruins. When all was said and done, blitz-mad defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro delivered 2.35 points allowed per drive, which ranked 77th in the country. The Bruins went 10-21 in the first three years under Kelly before last year’s improvement. UCLA’s recruiting class ranks 29th overall and they continue to do good work in the transfer portal as their eighth-ranked ‘22 transfer class suggests. In ‘21 the Bruin transfer haul was ranked No. 4 per 247Sports so clearly Kelly and his crew have adapted nicely to the dawning of free agency in college football. For a closer look at the state of the Bruins we went to BruinReportOnline’s David Woods.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO