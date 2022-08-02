Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds, hands on: Impressive but pricey

Read on www.zdnet.com
Gear Patrol
JLab's Affordable Open Sport Wireless Earbuds Are Unlike Anything Else
JLab just announced a pair of wireless earbuds called the JLab Open Sport that, simply put, are truly unique. That's because they have a sort of modular design that allows them to be worn as traditional wireless earbuds or they can a be attached to a pair of glasses (or sunglasses), which might be more comfortable for you.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
NFL・
makeuseof.com
How to Play Audio on Two Pairs of Headphones or Speakers on a Samsung Phone
Sometimes, you may want to share music with a friend, but it never feels right to share the same pair of headphones. You may also own two Bluetooth speakers and want to play music from both for a richer listening experience. Samsung’s Dual Audio feature makes these two scenarios possible....
Best USB-C portable chargers & power banks 2022
One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider.
RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Mini Wireless Speakers
Click here to read the full article. From the road to the shower, every music fan needs one of the best mini speakers on hand for on-the-go jamming. Hauling heavy wired speakers everywhere you want to go just isn’t realistic, and even trying to travel with some of today’s best Bluetooth speakers won’t always cut it. But fortunately a few well-known brands from Sony to JBL have found a way to fit in a mix of serious tech and quality sound into these compact pieces of gear — all at a budget-friendly price. Today’s best mini speakers offer louder sound than...
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today
If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Unpacked 2022 August event: Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more expected
The second Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is coming August 10, 2022 and it's shaping up to be another big one with Samsung tipping new foldables, wearables, and earbuds. While it doesn't identify them by name, we are expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, a new pair of Galaxy Buds, and possibly more. If you are a big Samsung fan, you can even place a reservation now and get a $200 credit to use at Samsung's online store.
Phone Arena
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's next small thing, as the company is unexpectedly teasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4, only has a few more days to live in (theoretical) obscurity, which means that rumormongers, industry pundits, insiders, and leakers will soon need to choose another unannounced product to obsess over. The bigger (both literally...
Android Central
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may have a more advanced active noise cancellation feature
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is rumored to feature an "intelligent active noise cancellation" system that will supposedly block "the loudest ambient noise."
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor
MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.
ZDNet
Xiaomi's Ultrasonic Cleaner UV light sanitizer cup is 25% off right now
For those that have retainers, dentures, or just want a clean toothbrush or another item, Xiaomi just dropped an award-winning sterilizing cup set to make sure that your belongings are truly clean. Best of all, the Future Clean Ultrasonic Cleaner and UV Lighter Sanitizer Cup is also on sale at 25% off you can get the glasses for only $58.50 instead of the $78 original price tag.
Light Up Your Weekend With a New TV and Audio System From Amazon
The Drive - Robert BaconSave up to 53 percent on TVs and audio equipment from Sony, LG, Samsung, and Bose.
Donner Dobuds ONE ANC True Wireless TWS Earbuds $50
The Donner Dobuds ONE wireless earbuds are available in four colors, matte black, mint green, snow white and navy blue. Equipped with digital Active Noise Cancellation and featuring a deep learning algorithm, the Donner Dobuds ONE will achieve an astonishing 30dB of total noise cancellation for “crystal clear audio regardless of distracting surroundings” says Donner, enabling you to to immerse themselves in a noise-free music world.
Nothing could have two new pairs of earbuds on the way — ear (1) Stick and ear (2)
After ear (1) and phone (1), Nothing reportedly has two new earbuds in the pipeline.
Phone Arena
The amazing Beats Studio3 headphones are heavily discounted for a limited time
It's really hard to find a good pair of headphones nowadays, not because there aren't any but because the variety of brands and models out there is astounding! As we've said times and again, when in doubt - turn to something you know. In this case the known variable is...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
OnePlus does the right thing, will roll out OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
OnePlus has confirmed that it will roll out the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 stable build to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.
