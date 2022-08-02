Jefferson City man held without bond on weapons charges following search of his home

Read on www.kjluradio.com
kjluradio.com
Charges filed against Jefferson City man accused of firing gun into air during disturbance
Charges are now filed against a Jefferson City man who was arrested after firing a gun during a disturbance earlier this week. Eddie Ross, 42, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to Ross’ home in the...
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with nearly 4 ounces of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested with almost 4 ounces of methamphetamine during a morning drug bust. Officers with the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton Police Department, and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force served a search warrant Thursday morning at the home of Clayton Craddock, 37. During a search...
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Sunrise Beach man now charged with yesterday's shooting with injuries
A Sunrise Beach man involved in a recent shooting with injuries has now been identified. Corbin Everitt, 36, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond. The shooting occurred Thursday morning just before 2 a.m. Deputies were called to the 500 block...
kjluradio.com
Two Jefferson City men now charged with shooting four months ago
Two Jefferson City men are now facing charges for a shooting outside a local convenience store earlier this year. Kristopher Johnson, 21, and Vron Blassingame, 20, were charged Tuesday. Blassingame is charged with accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action. Johnson is facing those same charges, as well as one count of resisting arrest.
abc17news.com
Two Jefferson City men charged in connection with April shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two Jefferson City men are facing charges in connection with an April 9 shooting at a gas station on the 800 block of Stadium. A Cole County prosecutor has charged Vron Blassingame and Kristopher Johnson with unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at/from a moving vehicle and armed criminal action. Johnson is also charged with resisting arrest.
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with armed robbery
A Columbia man was charged with three felonies after he allegedly robbed another person at gunpoint in south Columbia this week. The post Columbia man charged with armed robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for assaulting several people, including deputy, during robbery in Linn Creek
An eastern Missouri man is arrested, accused of assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a robbery at the Y Road General Store Wednesday morning. A witness said a man attacked several employees and customers inside the store. The man, later identified as Jeffrey Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre, allegedly demanded money from the register and damaged property inside the store. Authorities say he broke the glass out of the door before fleeing in a white pickup truck.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for firing a shot into the air during disturbance in Jefferson City
One man is arrested after a shot rings out during a disturbance in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says officers were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street just after 6:00 last night to investigate a disturbance involving several people. On their way to the scene, officers heard a gunshot.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles accused of breaking into Sedalia tobacco store twice
Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Sedalia twice. The Sedalia Police Department says officers responded to burglar alarms the Discount Smoke Shop, in the 700 block of East Broadway, on Saturday and Monday. In both instances, the alarm sounded in the early morning hours, and officers found that entry had been forced into the building. Several vape devices and products, totaling more than $12,000, were stolen. Over $500 in property damage was also done.
KYTV
Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
krcgtv.com
Man arrested for firing gun in the air to break up fight in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police arrested one man for firing a gun Tuesday night. Someone called police to the 600 block of Georgia Street at 6:13 pm for a fight involving several people. Police officers heard a gunshot when they got to the scene. Officers found the person they believed fired the...
kjluradio.com
$250,000 bond is set for Versailles woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend
Bond is set for a Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend. Tracia Caruso of Versailles was arrested last month for fatally shooting Dennis Seybold, 65, outside a RV the couple shared. She was originally held without bond. But, earlier today, a Morgan County judge set a bond of $250,000 and stipulated Caruso couldn’t be in possession of firearms.
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Camdenton man heads to trial in September for giving father fatal dose of drugs
CORRECTION: It was Beck's mother, not father, who died. A Camden County man’s murder case will proceed to trial. Dereck Beck, of Camdenton, appeared in court Wednesday for his pre-trial hearing. He’s charged with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. During the hearing, the judge ruled Beck’s trial will proceed as scheduled on September 26.
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs. The post Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Ashland man sentenced for grazing victim with a bullet inside Hartsburg home
A Boone County man is sentenced for firing shots inside a Hartsburg home last year. Jimmy Bittle, III, of Ashland, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. In exchange for his plea, charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Bittle was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man now facing federal charges for bringing loaded gun to January 6 insurrection
A Boone County man is facing federal charges for bringing a loaded weapon onto grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. Jerod Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was taken into custody Wednesday in Osage Beach. He’s charged with the felony offenses of entering and remaining on restricted grounds with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. He’s also facing related misdemeanor offenses.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
