Read on www.wandtv.com
Related
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
A Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit Would be a Trump China Foreign Policy Triumph
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential trip next month to the self-ruling, China-claimed island of Taiwan would mark yet another victory for former President Donald Trump's shift to a more aggressive foreign policy toward Beijing. Reported plans for the upcoming trip, which first appeared last week in the Financial...
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: China summons US ambassador over visit – live updates
Trip by house speaker, who is due to meet president Tsai in Taipei today, described as ‘extremely egregious’ by China’s vice foreign minister
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pelosi says she is in Taiwan to show the US will 'never give in to autocrats,' just weeks after Biden fist-bumped MBS
"We take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," Pelosi wrote in an op-ed explaining her provocative trip.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
With Biden's agenda showing sudden signs of life, Democrats are able to dream again
For months, Democrats haven't been able to get much of anything done — and Americans were disillusioned. But now they're in high gear.
China halts US conversations on crucial issues in response to Pelosi Taiwan trip
China has halted dialogue with the United States on several areas including climate change and the military in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this week.
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After infuriating China over her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met South Korean political leaders in Seoul on Thursday but avoided making direct public comments on relations with Beijing and Taipei that could further increase regional tensions. Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said Wednesday in Taipei that the American commitment to democracy in the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad.” In response, China on Thursday began military exercises, including missile strike training, in six zones surrounding Taiwan, in what could be the biggest of their kind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AP News Digest 4 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————— TOP STORIES ——————————-CAMBODIA-ASEAN — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan and missiles fired into Japan’s exclusive economic zone represent “significant escalation.” China’s military drills were launched following a visit earlier this week by U.S. House Speaker...
Milestones in relations between the U.S., China and Taiwan
Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, drawing sharp warnings from Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. read more.
FOXBusiness
Asia stocks tank as Nancy Pelosi touches down in Taiwan
Stocks in Asia plummeted overnight as it became clear that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan on Tuesday. Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday morning for a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The move has inflamed tensions with China, which has long claimed ownership over Taiwan despite the island being self-governed.
Taiwan Hit by Cyberattack as Tensions Rise Over Nancy Pelosi’s Visit
Several Taiwanese government websites were down hours ahead of an expected visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The official websites of Taiwan’s government and its presidential office were inaccessible on Tuesday evening. A spokesperson for the office said the president’s site was brought down by an overseas cyberattack and was restored 20 minutes later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrats reach deal to pass major climate bill after Sinema says yes – US politics live
Arizona senator says she will support key Biden package – follow all the latest politics news
Pelosi says in op-ed that Taipei visit is ‘unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan’
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei, Taiwan for a visit that’s been heavily criticised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), The Washington Post published an op-ed by Ms Pelosi in which she says that the “visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom”.Ms Pelosi opened the opinion piece by noting that the Taiwan Relations Act was passed 43 years ago, calling it “one of the most important pillars of US foreign policy in the Asia Pacific”. The speaker wrote that the legislation...
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks, as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw its foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements between the two -- including on climate change.
Here's How to Face Down China's Growing Threat to Taiwan | Opinion
The prospect of Chinese aggression against Taiwan is growing. Admiral Phillip Davidson, former commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, believes China will be ready for an invasion by 2026.
Comments / 0