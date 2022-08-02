Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
Daily Beast
Did U.S. Chop Up al Qaeda Boss With Terrifying Top Secret Spinning Blades?
When Ayman al-Zawahiri, the post-Osama bin Laden leader of al Qaeda, was obliterated on the balcony of a pink house in a posh-for-Kabul district in the Afghan capital, neighbors heard a bang but did not see signs of an explosion. A neighbor who lives nearby told Reuters that she heard...
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
Images show Kabul house where al Qaeda chief was killed by US strike
CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Slate
The Strike That Killed al-Qaida’s Ayman al-Zawahiri Is a Bigger Deal Than It Sounds Like
President Joe Biden’s surprise announcement Monday night—that a U.S. drone strike over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaida and co-architect of the 9/11 terrorist attack—is both more and less significant than it might seem at first glance. On the one hand, mainly because of the...
See where al Qaeda leader Zawahiri was hiding out when he was killed
CNN’s Alex Marquardt breaks down the US’s planning and execution of a targeted drone strike against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
‘It's Jason Bourne Shit’: How the US Killed the Leader of Al Qaeda
The operation that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri with a drone strike in a posh Kabul neighbourhood was partially the work of a US military unit so clandestine that its actual name is a state secret, according to three NATO officials briefed on the operation. “It was a huge...
Ukraine 'Preventive Strikes' Should Hit Moscow, Forces in Russia: Lawmaker
Former Luhansk Governor George Tuka told Ukrainian media that Russia and Belarus "deserve to receive certain actions in return."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Israeli Navy sinks Palestinian vessel allegedly smuggling 'equipment' to Hamas
The Israeli Navy sank a Palestinian fishing vessel allegedly smuggling "equipment" to Hamas terrorists in Gaza on Sunday. The vessel reportedly ignored multiple hails and commands to stop from Israeli vessels. The two Palestinians aboard the boat swam ashore before it sank, according to The Times of Israel. "Navy soldiers...
Russian Howitzer, Tanks Destroyed in 'Tense' Day of War: Ukraine
The Ukrainian military said that it killed at least 20 Russian troops and destroyed several key pieces of military equipment in a "tense" day of war.
Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner
Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
Six-bladed ‘ninja missile’ US used to kill Bin Laden’s deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri
A six-bladed weapon was used to kill Al-Qaeda’s leader by the United States. The ‘Hellfire Ninja R9X’ missile attacks by launching pop-out swords to take down its victims, rather than an explosive. The weapon has six extendable blades which attack the target on impact, and importantly, does not trigger a blast which reduces the risk of massive collateral damage of nearby civiilans and infrastructure.President Joe Biden announced the death of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri on Monday, who had been responsible for the deaths of 9/11 as well as the USS Cole bombings, he said. The Al-Qaeda leader was hit by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
He oversaw the Bin Laden raid. Watch his reaction to the killing of al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Retired US Admiral William McRaven, who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden back in 2011, weighs in on the killing of his successor, al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Antony Blinken hits back at the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha deal by sheltering al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri after group slammed US for Kabul drone strike that killed terrorist
The US Secretary of State slammed the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha agreement by housing the leader of Al Qaeda, after the group denounced the US for killing the terrorist in a drone strike. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader of Al Qaeda after founder Osama bin Laden's...
U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Zawahiri in Kabul drone missile strike
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone missile while he stood on a balcony at his home in Kabul, U.S. officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.
H.R. McMaster on the relationship between Taliban and al Qaeda
CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor H.R. McMaster joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the relationship between the Taliban and al Qaeda following the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. counterterrorism drone strike.
Washington Examiner
Ayman al Zawahiri's death doesn't vindicate Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal
Don’t get me wrong. I’m delighted that al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri is dead. And I’m happier still that President Joe Biden, given his well-known opposition to the May 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden, authorized this operation. But while it’s always good to take...
Russians Shield from HIMARS Using Pyramidal Radar Reflectors: Intelligence
Britain's Ministry of Defence said that Russia had responded to Kyiv's forces targeting bridges by Kherson.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia shot down its own military aircraft again: Report
Russian forces in Ukraine may have shot down one of their own attack helicopters this week after it mistakenly fired on Russian ground forces. The incident is the latest in a trend of Russian friendly fire incidents in the ongoing war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s...
International Business Times
Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says
Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
CBS News
523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0