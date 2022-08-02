ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed

The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
The Independent

Six-bladed ‘ninja missile’ US used to kill Bin Laden’s deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri

A six-bladed weapon was used to kill Al-Qaeda’s leader by the United States. The ‘Hellfire Ninja R9X’ missile attacks by launching pop-out swords to take down its victims, rather than an explosive. The weapon has six extendable blades which attack the target on impact, and importantly, does not trigger a blast which reduces the risk of massive collateral damage of nearby civiilans and infrastructure.President Joe Biden announced the death of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri on Monday, who had been responsible for the deaths of 9/11 as well as the USS Cole bombings, he said. The Al-Qaeda leader was hit by...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Antony Blinken hits back at the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha deal by sheltering al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri after group slammed US for Kabul drone strike that killed terrorist

The US Secretary of State slammed the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha agreement by housing the leader of Al Qaeda, after the group denounced the US for killing the terrorist in a drone strike. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader of Al Qaeda after founder Osama bin Laden's...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia shot down its own military aircraft again: Report

Russian forces in Ukraine may have shot down one of their own attack helicopters this week after it mistakenly fired on Russian ground forces. The incident is the latest in a trend of Russian friendly fire incidents in the ongoing war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says

Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
MILITARY
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

