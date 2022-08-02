Drama Begins After England Gets Out Early During Men’s 4×200 Free Relay

Read on swimswam.com
Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
England rise to fourth in world rankings after Euro 2022 triumph
England have climbed to fourth in the world rankings on the back of their historic Euro 2022 triumph.The Lionesses went into the tournament ranked eighth in the world but emerged victorious, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final to win the country’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup.World champions the United States – England’s opponents for a sold-out friendly at Wembley on 7 October – remain top of the rankings, while Germany sit second and Sweden third.England’s rankings surge sees them move ahead of France, the Netherlands, Canada and Spain.The Euros...
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales, Northern Ireland & England win
Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. The sort of face we pull when we realise it's £1 tacos on a Tuesday. And the sort of face an athlete pulls when they have won Commonwealth Games gold... again!. The image of a golden grin for English diver...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)
Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
Commonwealth Games: England's Evie Richards takes gold in the women's mountain-bike cross-country event
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. World champion Evie Richards produced a commanding ride to take gold in the women's...
Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances
The final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay during the last session of swimming at the Commonwealth Games later today will only feature seven teams. Despite 11 countries being entered in the event, just eight of them turned up to the blocks for prelims on Wednesday morning, with the main puzzling absence being the South Africans.
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. One of the most exciting races in tonight’s...
Kylie Masse Resets Her Own 50 BK Commonweath Games Record, Winning Gold in 27.31
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.47, Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2022. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. For the second time in two days, Kylie Masse has set a Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 50 backstroke. This time, she did it on her way to gold in the event, touching the wall in 27.31 to win .16 seconds ahead of Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan.
Ariarne Titmus Looking to Paris: “My motivation is better than Tokyo” (VIDEO)
"I've experienced those absolute highs at the Olympics. You can't really describe it once you've experienced it and you want to experience it again and again Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with Ariarne Titmus, the 4x gold medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Titmus...
Titmus vs McIntosh in the 400 FR? – 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Preview
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is nearly here. The Wednesday morning session will be a short one, featuring only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. Canada’s roster took quite a hit in the weeks...
The Biggest Takeaways From The 2022 Commonwealth Games
LCM (50m) An exciting six days of swimming wrapped up on Wednesday from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, with record swims, shocking upsets and breakout performers highlighting the action. Below, check out some of the biggest takeaways from the competition:. McIntosh’s Range Is Bigger Than We Thought.
Smaller Nations Make History In The Pool At The 2022 Commonwealth Games
LCM (50m) While the medal table was dominated by the Australians and there were several standout performances from athletes hailing from the British nations and Canada, the swimming competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games also saw a number of smaller nations make history. One country won its first-ever medal in...
Changeup In Top 3 Medal-Earning Nations At 2022 Commonwealth Games
Multi-medalist Summer McIntosh of Canada helped her nation vastly improve upon its gold medal haul between the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti.
Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold
Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
Wales want to tap into England’s Euro 2022 final triumph over Germany with their own record crowd next month
WALES aim to capitalise on England’s Euro 2022 success with a record crowd against Slovenia next month. The Football Association of Wales revealed there has been a surge in ticket sales since the Lionesses’ 2-1 final triumph over Germany at Wembley on Sunday. And the attendance has already...
