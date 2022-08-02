2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) In case you missed our reporting on it, the final day of the 2022 US Junior Nationals in Irvine saw a rare occurrence in the sport of swimming. There was a 5-way tie for 24th place in prelims of the girls 50 free, resulting in a 5-person swim-off. Not only are 5-way ties a rarity, but this particular tie was also for 24th place, which of course is the last place to qualify for finals. That meant that out of the 5 swimmers who competed in the swim-off, only one would earn a spot in finals, leaving the 2nd and 3rd place finishers as alternates for finals, and the 4th and 5th place finishers out of finals entirely.

IRVINE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO