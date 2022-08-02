Read on www.nbc12.com
‘I love what I do:’ Virginia man continues to challenge barrier crimes law, waits for pardon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A criminal conviction from nearly 20 years ago continues to keep a Virginia man from working as a substance abuse counselor. Even though Rudy Carey turned his life around, he says he’s still being held back by that conviction. He filed a lawsuit against the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, but according to Carey’s attorneys, a judge ruled the suit cannot move forward.
Urban One holds off on casino referendum on 2022 ballot
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The battle for a second casino referendum on this November’s ballot in Richmond is over after Urban One announced it would be looking to wait another year. At an 8th District community meeting Thursday night, officials with Urban One explained how they had plans to...
Preparing for college: Don’t forget about insurance
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - College students are just days away from heading to campus. While thinking about what to buy for dorms and making moving plans, it’s also important to think about insurance. The State Corporation Commission urges parents to make a full list of their children’s items and...
Chesterfield school leaders unveil Virginia’s first recovery academy
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield leaders gathered at the Career and Technical Center along Hull Street Road to unveil a new recovery academy designed to help students recovering from substance use disorders. The first-of-its-kind recovery academy is a year-round program serving high school students in 15 school divisions across central...
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While many school districts are struggling to hire bus drivers, one in central Virginia is not. Louisa County Public Schools says it is has 135 drivers, making it fully staffed. Superintendent Doug Straley says the county focused on a social media push to hire drivers,...
Hanover School Board set to discuss proposal on transgender bathroom, locker room policy
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Next Tuesday, a policy proposal will be introduced to members of the Hanover School Board detailing a process transgender students would follow if they request access to use bathrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that align with their gender identity. The document, posted on next Tuesday’s...
Chesterfield man charged with leading police on chase into NC
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase into North Carolina. Suffolk Police Department notified the Gates County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina that they were pursuing a wanted man heading toward Gates County. Deputies set up...
RPS narrows down design firm for new William Fox Elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, the Richmond Public School construction team picked a design firm to help rebuild William Fox Elementary School after a massive fire gutted it in February. The director of the construction, Dana Fox, presented details about the contracts to Richmond School Board Members during their...
California man cited after TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond airport
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration said a California man was cited after officers found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport. TSA officers stopped him after his bag triggered the security alarm at the X-ray unit. Airport police were alerted, confiscated the...
NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ll see some familiar faces and names in Richmond Magazine’s 35th annual “Best & Worst” survey, where readers picked their favorite shots, restaurants, events and media personalities. Among this year’s best:. Curt Autry, Best Local News Reporter. Sarah Bloom, 2nd place...
Richmond small businesses celebrate ‘804 Day’ with events, discounts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August 4 is “804 Day” in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts. From discounts on food and drinks to 8% off on shopping at many businesses, there is something for just about everyone. Check out the full...
Children’s Hospital at VCU receives $50,000 grant toward playrooms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has received a $50,000 donation to help fund playrooms within the hospital. The Richmond Kiwanis Foundation announced that these playrooms will be a part of the new inpatient pediatric hospital at CHoR known as Wonder Tower. CHoR says...
99-year-old breaks world records at USMS National Championships in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Willard Lamb stands out as the oldest swimmer at the U.S. Masters Swimming Summer Nationals Championship hosted at SwimRVA. At 99 years old, he glides through the water with ease. “An activity like this keeps you busy. And I am as surprised as anybody else...
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
Richmond’s Mayor details city’s gun buyback program set for August 20
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor is detailing a $63,000 plan to get guns off city streets. The gun buyback program is now set for August 20, starting at 10 a.m. at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike. “We plan to have a large turnout. Looking forward to it, and...
Scammers targeting summer travelers with flight issues, BBB says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People are booking up and flying out, but the Better Business Bureau warns scammers are now using vacationers as easy targets. Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled over the last several months. That has travelers desperate to get to their destinations and back. Now,...
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Michael Gill has apologized for a logo that appeared on a shirt during a conference this week. The shirt made its rounds on social media, with many users saying the logo looked like a swastika. The school system says the...
Henrico Police host Annual National Night Out
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday marks the annual National Night Out for law enforcement, and over 50 neighborhoods across Henrico County are participating. “It’s important to get out of our cars and interact with the community, and just show that we care about the community,” Lieutenant of Henrico Police Division’s Community Policing Unit James Powers said.“It’s the neighborhood getting together, talking with each other’s neighbors, and then meeting with police officers and talking about their concerns and issues they have in the community, and also just having conversations not related to crime or quality of life issues. Breaking it down and realizing police are just like everybody else.”
Hundreds head to Bensley Park for National Night Out
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds headed to Bensley Park Tuesday night for free food, entertainment, and to continue to build a relationship with law enforcement for National Night Out. “Tonight, we’re celebrating police and community partnerships. I mean, really, National Night Out is a way for all your neighbors...
