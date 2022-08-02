RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday marks the annual National Night Out for law enforcement, and over 50 neighborhoods across Henrico County are participating. “It’s important to get out of our cars and interact with the community, and just show that we care about the community,” Lieutenant of Henrico Police Division’s Community Policing Unit James Powers said.“It’s the neighborhood getting together, talking with each other’s neighbors, and then meeting with police officers and talking about their concerns and issues they have in the community, and also just having conversations not related to crime or quality of life issues. Breaking it down and realizing police are just like everybody else.”

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO