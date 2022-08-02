Read on bvmsports.com
Former Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield Takes Strong Stance on Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
At Carolina Panthers training camp, a reporter asked Baker Mayfield what he thought about Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The former Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall pick took a strong stance on the matter. “Honestly, it’s none of my business,” Mayfield said, via ESPN. “I know it’s the most cliché...
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Why Deshaun Watson Was Suspended From the Cleveland Browns
Watson, 26, has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed by the therapists who alleged sexual harassment and assault during treatment sessions in 2020 and 2021.
When Does The 2022 NFL Season Start? 2022 NFL Schedule Info
The NFL has officially returned! Last night, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, which means we’re inching closer to the 2022 regular season. The Los Angeles Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champs, but Vegas doesn’t favor a repeat, with the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers all favored ahead of Matthew Stafford and company. We’ve compiled the Week 1 schedule as well as the complete Thursday Night/Sunday Night/Monday Night Football schedules for the 2022 season (but remember the NFL uses “flexible scheduling” later in the season). When exactly does the...
ADP Risers and Fallers: Jalen Tolbert Up, Tua Tagovailoa Down
With the Cowboys WR corps banged up, Tolbert is drawing interest in fantasy drafts.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)
WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery. 2. Team Invites Players In...
WR Willie Snead among 6 Texans workouts
The Houston Texans worked out former New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers receiver Willie Snead Tuesday. Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network was the first to report. The Texans also worked out former Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts wideout Chester Rogers. Houston worked out...
CBS Sports
Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Cleveland Browns trade
After the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in an offseason trade, former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield requested a trade of his own. He got what he was looking for last month, when he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield was traded for a conditional pick in the 2024 NFL Draft based on playing time. Now, he'll compete with Sam Darnold and third-round pick Matt Coral to earn a starting job. With the Panthers hoping to take the next step in their rebuild, fans are clamoring to see Mayfield in action during the NFL preseason. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
