GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police say the suspect in a murder on the city’s east side is now in custody. In a news release, the department says “(Caleb) Anderson has been taken into custody in Alabama and the victim’s vehicle has been located. Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist us with this part of the investigation.” Anderson was sought in connection with the death of a still unidentified person at 1320 Packerland Drive.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO