Read on www.seehafernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc American Legion Baseball Game Suspended By Rain In Michigan
At the Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament in Midland, Michigan yesterday, Manitowoc Legion Post 88’s opening round game was suspended in the 4th inning because of rain. When the contest resumes this morning at 8:00 a.m. central time, Manitowoc is trailing Aviston, Illinois 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc American Legion Set to Begin Regional Run
Manitowoc Legion Post 88 is scheduled to take the diamond late this morning (August 3rd) in Midland, Michigan for the opening round of the Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament. The 26-and-5 area squad that won the State championship in Sheboygan last weekend will meet up with Aviston, Illinois (27-1) at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Falls In American Legion Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament
Manitowoc Post 88 dropped a heartbreaker to Aviston Illinois 4 to 3 in 8 innings at The Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament played in Midland Michigan. The game was delayed twice yesterday by rain, then eventually suspended until 8 a.m. CDT this morning. Aviston jumped out to a 3 to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Chiefs Request Expansion of Field Area
The Manitowoc Chiefs Youth Football Club is looking to expand its field area. According to documents submitted to the Public Infrastructure Committee by the City’s Parks Planner, Brock Wetenkamp, the expansion would be completely contained to the Chiefs’ leased property. He described the expansion as the “squaring off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Fundraising Underway For Jerry Bonino Field Renaming Project
One of Two Rivers Washington High School Football Coach Jerry Bonino’s former players is at the forefront of renaming the football field after the longtime coach. Tim Broderick, now residing in Tampa, Florida, was on the Raiders’ first of three consecutive WIAA State championship teams in 1980. Broderick...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Caught in Alabama
A man connected to a homicide in Green Bay has been caught in Alabama. The search for Caleb Anderson began on Tuesday (August 2nd) after police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Packerland Dive, where they found a deceased individual. The incident was quickly labeled as...
seehafernews.com
World Renowned Disc Golfers Compete in Manitowoc This Weekend
Some of the best disc golfers in the world took time out of their busy day yesterday to help teach people the finer points of the game at Silver Creek Park. The participants ranged in age from the very young to senior citizens. The clinic was held in advance of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whby.com
Suspect in alleged Green Bay murder captured
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police say the suspect in a murder on the city’s east side is now in custody. In a news release, the department says “(Caleb) Anderson has been taken into custody in Alabama and the victim’s vehicle has been located. Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist us with this part of the investigation.” Anderson was sought in connection with the death of a still unidentified person at 1320 Packerland Drive.
seehafernews.com
Cleveland Lions Welcome the Public to Dairyland Festival, Craft Fair, and Car Show
The Cleveland Lions are inviting the public out to Dairyland Park this weekend for an event they are calling the Dairyland Festival. On Saturday (August 6th) the festival will include live music, a cornhole tournament, a car show, and a craft vendor fair. They will also be offering a variety...
seehafernews.com
Disc Golf Pros Offer a Clinic in Manitowoc
Those who are interested in getting better at disc golf or those who want to learn about the ever-growing sport are invited out to Silver Creek Park this evening (August 4th) for a free clinic. The clinic with some of the best disc golfers in the country is in conjunction...
seehafernews.com
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Green Bay may be in Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The Green Bay Police Department said on August 2 around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300...
seehafernews.com
Longtime Manitowoc Lincoln Volleyball Coach To Enter WVCA Hall of Fame
Highly successful Manitowoc Lincoln High School varsity head coach Mary Beth Dixon will be one of six persons to enter the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Dixon is among 3 coaches, 2 players, and an official scheduled to be inducted at the annual WVCA Hall of...
seehafernews.com
NEW Zoological Society Ready for the Grand Opening of Canopy Tour
The NEW Zoological Society will officially open the new Canopy Tour and present it to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay tomorrow (August 5th). Gary Ehrbar, President of the NEW Zoological Society Board of Directors, along with NEW Zoo Interim Director Carmen Murach and Canopy Tour donors will all be on hand at 4:00 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the grand unveiling of the Canopy Tour.
wtaq.com
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Sidewalk Sale Days Begins Today
For the next three days, shoppers are invited to visit downtown Two Rivers to participate in the annual Sidewalk Sale Days celebration. Schroeder’s Department Store has organized the event, which also includes The Read Apple and Intertwined. Each business is offering a different sale on their products, with some...
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Reveals What They Spent Their ARPA Funds On
The City of Sheboygan received over $22 million in Coronavirus State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, but what did they spend it on? I. n a recent post on Facebook, the City explained that they were required to spend over $11.6...
seehafernews.com
Bank First Promotes Home Grown Talent to Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer
Officials at Bank First have announced the promotion of AJ Spackman to Assistant Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer. Spackman began his career at Bank First in 2012 as a teller. He transitioned to Retail Underwriting, beginning as a Specialist, was later promoted to Retail Underwriting Officer, and most recently held the...
Comments / 0