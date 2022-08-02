ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc American Legion Baseball Game Suspended By Rain In Michigan

At the Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament in Midland, Michigan yesterday, Manitowoc Legion Post 88’s opening round game was suspended in the 4th inning because of rain. When the contest resumes this morning at 8:00 a.m. central time, Manitowoc is trailing Aviston, Illinois 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc American Legion Set to Begin Regional Run

Manitowoc Legion Post 88 is scheduled to take the diamond late this morning (August 3rd) in Midland, Michigan for the opening round of the Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament. The 26-and-5 area squad that won the State championship in Sheboygan last weekend will meet up with Aviston, Illinois (27-1) at...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Chiefs Request Expansion of Field Area

The Manitowoc Chiefs Youth Football Club is looking to expand its field area. According to documents submitted to the Public Infrastructure Committee by the City’s Parks Planner, Brock Wetenkamp, the expansion would be completely contained to the Chiefs’ leased property. He described the expansion as the “squaring off...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Fundraising Underway For Jerry Bonino Field Renaming Project

One of Two Rivers Washington High School Football Coach Jerry Bonino’s former players is at the forefront of renaming the football field after the longtime coach. Tim Broderick, now residing in Tampa, Florida, was on the Raiders’ first of three consecutive WIAA State championship teams in 1980. Broderick...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Homicide Suspect Caught in Alabama

A man connected to a homicide in Green Bay has been caught in Alabama. The search for Caleb Anderson began on Tuesday (August 2nd) after police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Packerland Dive, where they found a deceased individual. The incident was quickly labeled as...
whby.com

Suspect in alleged Green Bay murder captured

GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police say the suspect in a murder on the city’s east side is now in custody. In a news release, the department says “(Caleb) Anderson has been taken into custody in Alabama and the victim’s vehicle has been located. Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist us with this part of the investigation.” Anderson was sought in connection with the death of a still unidentified person at 1320 Packerland Drive.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Disc Golf Pros Offer a Clinic in Manitowoc

Those who are interested in getting better at disc golf or those who want to learn about the ever-growing sport are invited out to Silver Creek Park this evening (August 4th) for a free clinic. The clinic with some of the best disc golfers in the country is in conjunction...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed

These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
wearegreenbay.com

Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Green Bay may be in Upper Peninsula

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The Green Bay Police Department said on August 2 around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Longtime Manitowoc Lincoln Volleyball Coach To Enter WVCA Hall of Fame

Highly successful Manitowoc Lincoln High School varsity head coach Mary Beth Dixon will be one of six persons to enter the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Dixon is among 3 coaches, 2 players, and an official scheduled to be inducted at the annual WVCA Hall of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

NEW Zoological Society Ready for the Grand Opening of Canopy Tour

The NEW Zoological Society will officially open the new Canopy Tour and present it to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay tomorrow (August 5th). Gary Ehrbar, President of the NEW Zoological Society Board of Directors, along with NEW Zoo Interim Director Carmen Murach and Canopy Tour donors will all be on hand at 4:00 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the grand unveiling of the Canopy Tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Sidewalk Sale Days Begins Today

For the next three days, shoppers are invited to visit downtown Two Rivers to participate in the annual Sidewalk Sale Days celebration. Schroeder’s Department Store has organized the event, which also includes The Read Apple and Intertwined. Each business is offering a different sale on their products, with some...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Sheboygan Reveals What They Spent Their ARPA Funds On

The City of Sheboygan received over $22 million in Coronavirus State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, but what did they spend it on? I. n a recent post on Facebook, the City explained that they were required to spend over $11.6...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

