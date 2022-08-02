You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront.

A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each.

Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions.

And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In , and your stay comes with completely free admission!

Of course, in true elevated camping fashion, the one bedroom, one bath spaces offer all modern amenities. There’s even a shared outdoor space with seating, hammocks and grills.

Each one has private keypad entry (given to guests prior to arrival); check in will be at 3 p.m., and check out takes place by 11 a.m.

Find more info & book your staycation on their website here!