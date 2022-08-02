ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwUSi_0h1ph3fE00

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront.

A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Axh5c_0h1ph3fE00
Courtesy NYC Glamping
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154wjy_0h1ph3fE00
Courtesy NYC Glamping

Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvXov_0h1ph3fE00
Courtesy NYC Glamping

And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In , and your stay comes with completely free admission!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GW0LX_0h1ph3fE00
Instagram / @skyline_drivein_nyc

Of course, in true elevated camping fashion, the one bedroom, one bath spaces offer all modern amenities. There’s even a shared outdoor space with seating, hammocks and grills.

Each one has private keypad entry (given to guests prior to arrival); check in will be at 3 p.m., and check out takes place by 11 a.m.

Find more info & book your staycation on their website here!

And while you’re in Greenpoint, check out the giant newly opened arts venue, Arts District!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

10 Best NYC Booze Cruises And Boat Parties For The Summer

Is there a better way to spend a summer afternoon than cruising around NYC waters with some boozy drinks? We think not! Now that we’re in the dog days of summer it’s time to grab your crew and hit the open waters for a day (or night!) of fun. We gathered up some of our favorite NYC booze cruises that are perfect for sipping on tasty cocktails, dancing the night away, or even just grabbing some food. Check out our picks below! Even though the sun is starting to set even earlier now, a sunset booze cruise truly can’t be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC Tomorrow

Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 10 a.m., “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lonelyplanet.com

This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets

New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC Neighborhood Guide: What To Do In Astoria

Table Of Contents Astoria is known for its rich Greek influence, but this multicultural neighborhood has a lot more than some delicious Greek food to offer. Here’s our neighborhood guide to Astoria, so you have the inside scoop on all the best places to go, things to see, and bites to eat. The VEGOIST @ No5 is the perfect spot to head to for brunch for two main reasons: 1. it has a full vegan menu and a full regular menu, and 2. it offers two different brunch deals. The first deal offers an entree, a smoothie or a fresh juice, coffee or tea, and one brunch cocktail. The second deal offers an entree, coffee or tea, and 1.5 unlimited hours of brunch cocktails, selected beers, or house wine. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11a.m. – 5p.m.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Eater

Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
BROOKLYN, NY
lonelyplanet.com

Here's how you can live rent-free in NYC this summer

You can spend the summer living rent-free in New York City, while getting paid to explore the world around Lower Manhattan. New York is buzzing with things to do; from under-the-radar galleries to world-class museums, to food halls and rooftop bars, street art and literary treats. And this summer you could get paid to explore these charms, while uncovering many more. The Alliance for Downtown New York is searching for an 'explorer-in-chief' to live in Lower Manhattan rent-free from June to August, while documenting life in the city that never sleeps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water

NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

This Fascinating Light And Sound Experience Will Be Heading To NYC In September

The Fluffy Cloud experience is an outdoor music festival like nothing you’ve ever seen before! Imagine being sucked into a magical cloud, towering 3 stories in the air, where you’re bathed in colorful LED lights, deep house and melodic techno beats! On September 24, you’ll get to experience this unforgettable evening that blends music, stunning lights and interactive games into a new kind of live art experience. Sign up to the waitlist so you can be the first to get tickets once they’re released on August 11 at 11am! Featuring the world’s first and only 60,000 watt 360-degree sound system and a 33,000 LED light display, The Fluffy Cloud audiovisual festival will give you an experience of a lifetime. Audience will enjoy live music by world-renowned artists, participate in fun activities and of course indulge in delicious food and drinks! Guests can also participate in a wellness practice led by some of the world’s leading practitioners in sound therapy and mindfulness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#East River#Glamping#Shipping Containers#Greenpoint#Travel Guide#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

NYC has the most romantic spots in all of the U.S.

NYC may be notorious for its tough dating scene, but there’s absolutely no shortage of incredible date offerings across its boroughs. From Mars, an online health clinic for men, unveiled the top cities for dating in a new report by looking at cities’ square mileage, the number of nightlife venues, restaurants, romantic places and date idea searches. While NYC isn’t in the top five cities best for dating, it took the top spot for the city with the most romantic places for date ideas with over 700 “romantic locations.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?

August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
biteofthebest.com

Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum

The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s Beloved Bar Goto Niban Is Heading To East Hampton’s Rita Cantina For A Two-Day Pop-Up

For those NYCers who love to escape out east once the summertime hits, a taste of home is coming your way this month! NYC bar maven Kenta Goto’s renowned Bar Goto Niban is taking over East Hampton Spring’s beloved Rita Cantina for two days only, and they’re bringing exclusive Japanese-inspired tastes with them! Taking place Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th, Bar Goto’s first ever Hamptons pop-up is bringing guests some of Bar Goto’s most celebrated cocktails and dishes. Bites will include dishes such as Miso Chicken Wings made with spicy miso, chives, and sesame, and Kombu Celery, made with salted kombu, dried red shiso, and sesame.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
BROOKLYN, NY
Atlas Obscura

Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes

Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In

New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy