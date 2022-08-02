Read on www.superiortelegram.com
Douglas County Past: Superior native vies for 'Miss America'; poundmaster, citizen wrangle over cow
Otto Finnell, Lake Nebagamon tavern operator, was fined $300 and costs of $3 Tuesday afternoon on a charge of selling liquor to minors by Acting Municipal Judge John J. Fisher. Finnell pleaded guilty to the charge, in which District Attorney Andy Borg and Assistant District Attorney Douglas Moodie said the...
Timothy A. Carlson
Dec. 13, 1956 - July 26, 2022. DULUTH, Minn. - Timothy A. Carlson, 65, Superior, Wis., died Tuesday, July 26, in St Luke’s Hospital. Per Tim’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home.
4 Corners Store, National Night Out connect Douglas County neighbors
TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A crowd gathered Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4 Corners Store for food, fun and a chance to pet Odie, a 215-pound English mastiff who is the store’s official greeter. "Everyone knows Odie," said Jan Najjar, of the town of Oakland, who had treats in...
Auto racing: Superior preps for highest-paying event in speedway history
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Gondik Law Speedway will host the largest-paying racing event in the Superior track’s history with the XR Super Series Superior Showcase Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 9. The Showcase will have a $20,000-to-win XR Super Late Model feature each night. It will pay $2,000...
Zach Ross, drummer in Superior band Crescent Moon, dead at 28
SUPERIOR — Zachary Ross, drummer in Superior band Crescent Moon, died on Friday after a single-car crash in the town of City Point, Wisconsin. According to Crescent Moon frontman Shane Nelson, Ross was on his way to a show when the fatal crash occurred. "My heart is broken, a...
Charlyn A. Harris
Charlyn A. Harris, 74, died in the early morning hours of Sunday June 26th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth Mn. , meeting her Blessed Savior Jesus Christ in her new Heavenly Home. Charlyn was born in Superior WI to her father Bert A. Wick and mother Marian...
Douglas County marriage license applications for July 2022
Adam John Amys and Anna Nicole Brunner of Farmington, Minnesota. Hayden Michael Anderson of Poplar and Alicia Nicole Lesage of Superior. Joshua Monaghan Beery and Sydney Nichole Host of Thomson, Minnesota. Joseph James Brennan III and Amanda Grace Morreale of Superior. Alexander Frances Comstock and Andrea Alexis Ruberg of Duluth.
Harold and Maureen Koenen Celebrate 70 Years of Marriage
Harold and Maureen were married on August 9th, 1952 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Superior, WI. They have six children: Steve, Jeff, Dave, Nancy, Patty, and Bob; and lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harold and Maureen have spent the last 70 years traveling the world together, and they...
Community Calendar: Poplar Fun Days, Billings Park Days and more
Lake Nebagamon: A Night Out for Literacy, a fundraiser for the Imogene McGrath Library, takes place from 6-8 p.m. on the outdoor deck at Bridge’s Bar. The event will include free hot dogs and chips, a visit from the Zoomobile, a silent auction, special boards and live music by Russ Darwin at 8 p.m.
Bennett bash sparks interest in giving back
BENNETT — The Bennett Volunteer Fire Department hosted a National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 2. They opened up the fire hall, put all the vehicles on display, shared a meal and offered an array of activities for local kids. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Douglas County Communications Center were also represented.
Douglas County to host agricultural field day
SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Land and Water Conservation Department will host a field day focused on soil health and grazing for better pastures. Presenters during the event will include staff from the department, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They will cover a range of topics specific to Northern Wisconsin.
Construction to begin on US 53 in Douglas County
SUPERIOR — Construction gets underway Monday, Aug. 8, to repair an aging segment of U.S. Highway 53 in Douglas County. The work will take place from Douglas County Highway M to the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs, according to a news release. During construction, the highway will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction, the news release said. Construction is scheduled for completion in mid-October, weather permitting.
Superior Schools initiate Handle With Care program
SUPERIOR — The Superior School District is partnering with the Superior Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to launch a new initiative this fall called Handle With Care to support students who have witnessed trauma. The program provides the school with a “heads up” when a...
Operation K-9 returns to Superior
SUPERIOR — Where most Superior Police Officers store their stop strips, vests and fire extinguisher in the rear of the vehicle, Officer Tyler Rude stores toys. Lots of toys. Dog toys. On Monday, Aug. 1, the collection included rubber balls, tug toys, a heavy-duty Kong and two new yellow...
Superior council lends support to dragon boat festival
SUPERIOR — A pair of actions by the city council Tuesday, Aug. 2 will help the Rotary Club of Superior relaunch the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival this year. Councilors issued a temporary wine and beer license to the Rotary Club for the event and approved a $10,172 sponsorship to facilitate the festival. A portion of the grant will be paid through in-kind services provided by the city’s public works, parks and police departments.
St. Luke's nurses vote 'no confidence' toward CEOs
DULUTH — Twin Ports nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association have taken a vote of "no confidence" in St. Luke's co-presidents and CEOs Eric Lohn and Nick Van Deelen, the nurses announced at an MNA rally Tuesday afternoon at the St. Luke's campus. The vote was reached by “well...
Letter: Thank you from the Rotary Club of Superior
Our Superior Rotary club’s annual Craft Beer & Wine Tasting event was held April 29 along with our virtual auction that week. It was a great success, raising over $10,000 for our charitable partners! We recently presented checks to both Northwood Tech and NWSCA for their emergency assistance funds, all from the proceeds from this enjoyable event.
Tasting the world at Twin Ports breweries
DULUTH — Grabbing a beer and a hot dog at a Huskies game might seem quintessentially American, but beer has always been an international beverage. Even ancient Babylonians drank beer, and throughout history, many countries have developed their own distinctive styles of brew. With International Beer Day coming up Friday, the News Tribune visited five Twin Ports breweries to learn about styles they're borrowing from across the oceans.
EPA says review of $700M gas plant doesn't fully analyze greenhouse gas emissions, climate change
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says a supplemental environmental assessment for a proposed $700 million gas plant in Superior failed to fully review the project's potential impact on climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. Federal environmental regulators claim the planned Nemadji Trail Energy Center, or NTEC, could — if built...
A few showers Wednesday; warm Friday forecast to finish week
Highs will ranger from upper 60s to upper 70s around the area Wednesday with a high near 78 degrees in the afternoon for Duluth. Northwest winds will be rather gusty behind this cold front Wednesday. Expect a few periods of gusts to reach near 30 mph. Thursday is shaping up...
