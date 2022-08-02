SUPERIOR — Construction gets underway Monday, Aug. 8, to repair an aging segment of U.S. Highway 53 in Douglas County. The work will take place from Douglas County Highway M to the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs, according to a news release. During construction, the highway will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction, the news release said. Construction is scheduled for completion in mid-October, weather permitting.

