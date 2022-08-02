ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County Supervisors approve Safety Coordinator Resignation

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Supervisors accepted the resignation of Beth Peterson, Safety Coordinator.

No one applied for the part-time position, so the Board of Supervisors discussed the next step. The goal is to hire a current county employee to take over the responsibilities. However, Chairman Mark Peterson says there is nothing in writing that says they must hire someone in-house.

The Auditor’s Office will send a memo to county employees to test their interest.

Western Iowa Today

Doug and Joyce Bierbaum donate $5,000 toward improvements to Sunnyside Park bandstand

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $5,000 donation from Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric. Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said Doug Bierbaum reached out to say that he wanted to give back to the Department and inquired about some of the projects they have going on, or potential projects they wanted to get started.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Page County Sheriff’s report, 8/4/22

(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two separate arrests took place Wednesday. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 43-year-old Dustin Riley Dumler, of Shenandoah, was taken into custody at the Page County Iowa Jail, on a valid Page County warrant for Theft in the 5th degree. Dumler later posted the $300 bond and was released.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak council hears state electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials received an update on how state officials plan to address a need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard from Mark Pohlmann, a senior project manager with HDR out of Omaha, who the state has worked with in developing its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, Deployment Plan. The program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in November 2021, allocating roughly $5 billion across the country. Pohlmann says Iowa joins several other states in addressing what he says is a growing trend across the country and within Iowa, which currently has just over 9,000 electric vehicles on the roadways.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating the killing of two dogs near Cumberland

(Cumberland) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on August 2nd, they were made aware of the animal abuse, cruelty and killing of two dogs in the area of rural Cumberland. These two dogs had been missing since July 27th and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. The rear legs of the dogs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
CASS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced

Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
