Montgomery County Supervisors approve Safety Coordinator Resignation
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Supervisors accepted the resignation of Beth Peterson, Safety Coordinator.
No one applied for the part-time position, so the Board of Supervisors discussed the next step. The goal is to hire a current county employee to take over the responsibilities. However, Chairman Mark Peterson says there is nothing in writing that says they must hire someone in-house.
The Auditor’s Office will send a memo to county employees to test their interest.
