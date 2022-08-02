City working to remove large, 80-year-old elm tree

Read on qudach.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
‘People are tearing out houses’: Illegal dumping remains a large problem in Harrisburg
Employees of Harrisburg’s public works department were out on Atlas Street Friday morning picking up an illegal dump site. Picking up illegal dumping isn’t a once-a-month or a once a year job.
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
State Issues Code Orange Air Quality Warning for Thursday
>State Issues Code Orange Air Quality Warning for Thursday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state DEP is warning that the elderly and people with respiratory problems might have trouble breathing outside Thursday. A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued because of concentrated ozone levels for Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. They say people with asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit their outdoor activities.
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
I-81 north crash in Carlisle cleared, residual delays remain
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 was causing issues for both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway. According to 511pa.com, the crash is on Interstate 81 northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A: US 11 North- New Kingstown. There is a lane restriction in place.
A bridge too low: Signs warn truck drivers they’ll be fined for hitting Harrisburg underpass
Truck drivers hitting and getting stuck under the Amtrak bridge on Front Street have gone too far, or so city officials believe. That’s why Harrisburg, in conjunction with PennDOT, are increasing signage around Front Street to warn drivers of semi tractor-trailers that there’s a chance they might get stuck if they attempt the perilous dip under the road.
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg killed beloved musician who once opened for Earth, Wind & Fire
Carl Banks was happy to be spending an evening out with his longtime friend Tyrone Thompson last month, attending a poker night at a social club in Harrisburg. Thompson, 67, hadn’t been going out much lately because he was battling cancer. But since he overcame that obstacle, and was feeling better, he was getting back into his normal activities.
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Appalachian Trail killer who targeted couple in Perry County dies in prison
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
Road repaving project in Lititz to cause delays
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
