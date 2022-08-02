Read on qudach.com
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
WCVB
Dozens of shark sightings reported in Nantucket waters in recent weeks
NANTUCKET, Mass. — Nantucket's harbormaster said the number of shark sightings around the popular vacation destination have "just exploded" in recent days. In the last week, Harbormaster Shelia Lucey said the island has seen 43 shark sightings. That includes a rare sighting of a hammerhead shark off Ladies Beach on the island's southern shore.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Be Your Own Boss: Former fire chief leaves for new career on the water
A fire chief turned boat captain. Tony Carli led the Everett Fire Department for five years, but after the pandemic, he had a change of heart and realized his passion was the water. For Tony, it’s no days off, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His Red Top Boats are...
Stunning drone video shows humpback whale enjoying sunrise in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Stunning drone video showed a gigantic humpback whale enjoying the sunrise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Video captured by photographer Charlie Nutting and shared with Boston 25 News showed the whale floating along at a leisurely pace around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. In an Instagram post,...
ABC6.com
4 construction trailers scorched in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Yarmouth Fire Department said that four construction trailers caught fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the town’s transfer station, where trailers were waiting to be transported off of Cape Cod at about 5 a.m. When crews got to the scene all four...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Barnstable Patriot
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
capecod.com
Boat sinks at dock in Mashpee
MASHPEE – An approximately 30 foot vessel sank at a dock in Mashpee late Tuesday morning. The incident happened behind a residence on Capstan Circle. Officials were monitoring for any fuel leaking from the vessel while arrangements were made to refloat the ship. It is not clear why the boat sank.
Boston 25 News
Photos: Injured bald eagle rescued from Massachusetts river bank
Photos: Injured bald eagle rescued from Massachusetts river bank The eagle was found in a brush-covered area next to the Merrimack River in West Newbury. Police officers worked with animal control officers and a dispatcher who had experience with injured bald eagles to rescue the animal. (West Newbury Public Safety)
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shark sightings at South Beach
An increase in shark sightings within the last week on South Beach has led to closing the waters for swimmers numerous days in a row. Early Tuesday morning, a shark seen five to 10 yards from shore by town employees triggered a 2-hour closure and the raising of blue flags cautioning beachgoers of “dangerous marine life,” Edgartown parks administrator Jessica McGroarty confirmed in a phone call with The Times.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
capecod.com
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
Boston rent is 4th most expensive in US; Even pricier than LA, San Diego, Miami
Massachusetts’ most popular city is said to be one of the most expensive places to rent in the country. Boston has the fourth-highest rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S., according to Zumper’s July National Rent Report. The median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $2,600 a month, while the median price of a two-bedroom apartment is $3,000, according to the report.
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on Massachusetts Turnpike during morning commute
WATERTOWN, Mass. — A motorcycle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street in Watertown. There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist. The crash was cleared...
Boston Globe
Here on Billionaires’ Isle: Nantucket is attracting the uber-wealthy
Manhattan may be home to Billionaires’ Row — a set of ultra-tall (and ultra-expensive) residential skyscrapers dotting the southern end of Central Park — but Massachusetts as of late can easily lay claim to Billionaires’ Isle. Where is this tony-sounding place? Hint: This island is known...
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston
These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
