Thieves Caught Hoarding $1 Million Worth of Catalytic Converters

Read on qudach.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
1 of 3 west Houston chase suspects forced way into woman's home during getaway, HPD says
Houston police tweeted the burned-out wreckage of one of their vehicles and a Tesla at rest with tire marks next to it.
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
Uber Driver Charged With Murder In Apparent Road Rage Shooting Of Houston Pastor
An Uber driver was charged with murder in the apparent road rage shooting in June of Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr., KPRC reported. Witnesses said Deshawn Longmire, 23, and Mouton, 58, who was a pastor at the East Bethel Missionary Church in Houston, argued at a stoplight briefly on June 24 at the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road. As both vehicles started moving, Longmire reportedly pointed a gun out the driver-side window of his black Honda sedan and allegedly shot Mouton.
News Channel 25
Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home
HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
Click2Houston.com
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 3 puppies rescued after owner caught on video pulling, hitting pup, Houston SPCA says
Three puppies were rescued in southeast Houston after their alleged owner was seen on video showing signs of abuse. Officials with the Houston SPCA said they stepped in after the owner was seen grabbing one of the pups by their leg and pulling him through a fence before hitting him multiple times with what appears to be a small tree branch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Robbery suspects catch business owner off guard – run with register
HOUSTON (CW39) Police are searching for the suspects involved in a robbery that ran off with a hair owner’s cash register. Houston Police said that on Thursday, June 22, 2022 at around 7:50 p.m., the robbery victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her home in the 8100 block of Leonora, in Houston. Police said she told them her business burned down, and that’s why she was only allowing a few customers into her residence so she could do their hair.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station
A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed when 18-wheeler's 2 loose tires hit 2 vehicles on I-45 near Louetta, sheriff says
The big rig was heading southbound when two of its tires came off. One tire struck the vehicle in which Lee Simons Jr., and his 11-year-old son were in.
Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People
On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
kjrh.com
Dog abducted years ago found hundreds of miles away from home
After going missing 5 years ago, Sheba is coming home. The German shepherd was abducted from her Houston-area home in January 2018. Video captured Sheba being taken from her owner’s yard. She was recently discovered by an animal control officer who noticed she was microchipped. Sheeba was found nearly...
Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
More than 20 businesses burglarized in Kingwood after suspects smashed doors to get inside
Houston police officers are educating the owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the break-ins.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
cw39.com
Two men killed within minutes just half-mile apart in Houston’s Third Ward
HOUSTON (CW39) Multiple shootings overnight, two fatal has police working at extent. Police are investigating two violent shootings in Third Ward alone, that happened minutes apart, resulting in fatalities. One man was killed on a bike path in the neighborhood. The killer(s) got away. The first victim was shot several...
Comments / 0