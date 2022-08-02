ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Thieves Caught Hoarding $1 Million Worth of Catalytic Converters

qudach.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on qudach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
BET

Uber Driver Charged With Murder In Apparent Road Rage Shooting Of Houston Pastor

An Uber driver was charged with murder in the apparent road rage shooting in June of Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr., KPRC reported. Witnesses said Deshawn Longmire, 23, and Mouton, 58, who was a pastor at the East Bethel Missionary Church in Houston, argued at a stoplight briefly on June 24 at the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road. As both vehicles started moving, Longmire reportedly pointed a gun out the driver-side window of his black Honda sedan and allegedly shot Mouton.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home

HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Models#Hoarding#Catalytic Converters#Vehicles#Thieves#Property Crime#O2#Khou#Dodge
cw39.com

Robbery suspects catch business owner off guard – run with register

HOUSTON (CW39) Police are searching for the suspects involved in a robbery that ran off with a hair owner’s cash register. Houston Police said that on Thursday, June 22, 2022 at around 7:50 p.m., the robbery victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her home in the 8100 block of Leonora, in Houston. Police said she told them her business burned down, and that’s why she was only allowing a few customers into her residence so she could do their hair.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
HOUSTON, TX
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

A Texas woman is facing a murder charge in the near future after an argument got way out of hand. 24-year-old Breana Johnson and 25-year-old boyfriend Ricky Doyle pulled into a Houston gas station when the couple began arguing. As Doyle was in the backseat, Johnson got out of the car and walked up to the gas pump.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Reason.com

Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People

On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
kjrh.com

Dog abducted years ago found hundreds of miles away from home

After going missing 5 years ago, Sheba is coming home. The German shepherd was abducted from her Houston-area home in January 2018. Video captured Sheba being taken from her owner’s yard. She was recently discovered by an animal control officer who noticed she was microchipped. Sheeba was found nearly...
BORGER, TX
KHOU

Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say

HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two men killed within minutes just half-mile apart in Houston’s Third Ward

HOUSTON (CW39) Multiple shootings overnight, two fatal has police working at extent. Police are investigating two violent shootings in Third Ward alone, that happened minutes apart, resulting in fatalities. One man was killed on a bike path in the neighborhood. The killer(s) got away. The first victim was shot several...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy