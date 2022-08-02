ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins to Watch During Prospect Challenge Game, Rookie Camp

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXk3B_0h1pfNjR00

A pair of Pittsburgh Penguins prospects will be key to the future and have to be noticed during Rookie Camp

For the first time since before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking part in the annual Prospects Challenge.

Prospects in the Penguins organization will travel to Buffalo, NY for a single game in the tournament on September 17.

Penguins youngsters will take on prospects from the Boston Bruins organization before returning to Pittsburgh for the remainder of Rookie Camp.

The Penguins Rookie Camp is set to take place from September 15 through 20.

The prospect pool for the Penguins may be thin, but there are still a few names to keep an eye on during the game and camp.

The first name to keep a close eye on is someone who has been in the system for a number of years now in Sam Poulin.

Ever since Poulin was drafted in the first round (21 st overall) in 2019, he has been looked at as possibly the best forward prospect in the organization.

The 2021-22 season was his first year in professional hockey and the new season is where Poulin needs to make the jump to the NHL.

With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Poulin scored 37 points (16-21) in 72 games and that was after a rocky start to the season.

Poulin still has the ability to crack the Penguins NHL lineup one day, he just has to remain on the right path.

That path starts with the the upcoming Rookie Camp and Prospect Challenge game.

The other main name to watch during progress is Lukas Svejkovsky who will be breaking into professional hockey this year.

At 20-years-old, Svejkovsky is coming off of a great final year in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Seattle Thunderbirds.

In 57 games between the two teams, Svejkovsky scored 76 points (35-41) then posted 11 goals and 17 assists in 24 postseason games.

Making the jump from junior to professional hockey is a big one for players, and if Svejkovsky is able to keep up the pace he’ll be a real threat in the future.

Svejkovsky was drafted by the Penguins in the fourth round (108 th overall) in 2020 and has quickly jumped up the prospect tier list.

An official roster for the camp and game are yet to be announced, but these are a pair of names who can make a big difference in the near future.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

The Ideal Spot for Bryan Rust in the Penguins Lineup

Projecting the Penguins Opening Game Lineup

Evgeni Malkin Has Plenty to Prove to the Penguins Next Season

Penguins Announce Return to Prospect Challenge, Start of Training Camp

The Battle is on for the Penguins Final Forward Position

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reportedly struggling during training camp

Mitchell Trubisky is battling with rookie Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job, and Trubisky’s performance during training camp so far may not be helping his case. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky has struggled during a "seven shots" drill, which has the offense trying...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
ClutchPoints

The huge hint that will potentially determine who wins Steelers QB competition

The quarterback competition over at the camp of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be tighter than most people think. Each of Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett is getting a chance to work with the first team in the training camp according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, which gives an idea of just how close the race to the QB1 role is despite many believing that Trubisky is likely to win the role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More

The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Bryan Rust
thecomeback.com

Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo

It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs. Key arrivals. Ilya Mikheyev,...
NHL
Yardbarker

2022 San Jose Barracuda Offseason Player Tracker

The San Jose Barracuda had a less than stellar 2021-22 season, finishing last in the league with a 20-42-4-2 record. It didn’t help that they had the longest winless streak of the season — from March 22 to April 23, the Barracuda played 15 games and lost every single one of them.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Hockey#To Be Announced#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Penguins Rookie Camp#Wilkes#Prospect Challenge
The Associated Press

Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers insist they’re not suffering from sort of a Josh Hader hangover. Sure looks like it though. Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep of Milwaukee. Reynolds led off the bottom of the 10th by tying the game with a ground-rule double to right field that scored rookie Tucupita Maracano. Reynolds advanced to third on a fly ball to right by Ke’Bryan Hayes and scored when a 0-2 curveball by Milwaukee reliever Matt Bush (2-2) skipped by catcher Victor Caratini.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Nostalgic Nineties Penguins Snake Draft

The 1990s was a decade of Stanley Cups, Hart Trophies, and super teams for the Pittsburgh Penguins. From Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr to Martin Straka and Alex Kovalev, the Penguins had plenty of fantastic players throughout that decade. Apart from winning the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Abbotsford Canucks’ Rookies Will Continue Excitement in 2022-23

By all accounts, the Abbotsford Canucks had a successful inaugural 2021-22 season in the Fraser Valley. Fans flocked to Abbotsford Centre every night to watch their team rack up an impressive 39-23-5-1 record along with several standout performances by American Hockey League (AHL) veterans and rookies alike. They even got to see history be made with the first AHL goal scored by a Japanese-born forward in Yushiroh Hirano’s tally on Jan. 22, 2022, against the San Diego Gulls. It was a goal for the ages as he went on to score five goals in 30 games and play for the Japanese National Team at the 2022 Division 1B IIHF World Championship in Finland where he wore an “A” and led his team to a silver medal on the strength of six goals and 10 points in four games.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
AthlonSports.com

Bills Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Defensive Star

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer left practice with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, it's not as serious as previously believed. The Bills announced this Thursday morning that Poyer has suffered a hyperextended elbow injury. The bad news is that he's going to miss a couple of weeks. The good news is Poyer should be good to go by Week 1.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Flyers sign forward Zack MacEwen to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Zack MacEwen to a one year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. MacEwen, 26 (7/8/1996), recently completed his first season with the Flyers after he was acquired...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Ranked Top 10 In Contract Efficiency

Ron Hextall is going into his third season as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With several trades and signings this off-season, Hextall has his fingerprints throughout most of the Penguin's current contracts. If you ask Dom Luszczyszyn of the Athletic, Hextall has done a great job securing value through his contracts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
906
Followers
308
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy