Read on townbroadcast.com
Related
Literary Hub
Residents of a Michigan town defunded their library after it refused to remove LGBTQ books.
Another day, another example of grown adults rallying to ban books that could be educational, affirming, and in some cases life-saving for their kids. This one is in west Michigan, where residents of Jamestown Township voted this week to defund their local library following public disagreements about its inclusion of LGBTQ books for young adults.
John Gibbs celebrates primary election victory
One of the most high-profile races in this primary election in West Michigan was Peter Meijer and John Gibbs for the third congressional seat in parts of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties.
UpNorthLive.com
Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bridgemi.com
Conservative upstarts crush incumbent Republicans in Ottawa County
LANSING — Boosted by aggressive fundraising, eight of the nine candidates backed by a grassroots conservative group ousted Republican incumbents in Ottawa County commissioner races on Tuesday. The victories by candidates supported by the culturally conservative group Ottawa Impact show how west Michigan is transitioning from “Gerald Ford Republican...
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issues proclamation honoring Cherry Health
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its work in local health care.
Live: Kalamazoo County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state of Michigan headed to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, to cast their ballots in the primary election. In partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, winners of Tuesday’s primary will win their parties nomination and move on to the November general election. Elsewhere, voters will weigh in on ballot questions and narrow the field of nonpartisan candidates seeking judicial and other offices.
Judicial candidates for two open positions in Muskegon County chosen by primary voters
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Four candidates who will vie for two open circuit court judge positions were selected by Muskegon County voters during Tuesday’s primary election. The open positions include a new judgeship in the 14th Circuit Court. The top two vote-getters in that race are Muskegon County Probate Judge Gregory C. Pittman and Matthew Kacel, according to unofficial results from the Muskegon County Clerk’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voters deny Wayland schools’ $48.5M bond proposal for new pool, fine arts center
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Voters have denied a $48.5 million bond proposal requested by Wayland Union Schools that would have funded a new pool and fine arts center at the high school. The 25-year bond proposal failed by less than 250 votes in the Tuesday, Aug. 2 election, according...
Incumbent state rep defeats challenger for 90th House District in Republican primary
ROCKFORD, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, defeated a Republican challenger in Tuesday’s primary race for the House district that includes Plainfield Township north of the Grand River, Rockford, Sparta, Cannon and Grattan townships and a portion of Alpine and Vergennes townships. Posthumus defeated his...
Montague’s $12.7M school bond proposal passes by slim margin
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Montague Area Public Schools will build a new gymnasium and agricultural barn at its high school after voters just barely approved a $12.7 million bond proposal in Tuesday’s election. The 24-year bond proposal passed by a slim margin in the Aug. 2 election, according...
Challenger Sylvia Rhodea defeats longtime Ottawa County commissioner in Republican primary
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A newcomer ousted a longtime Ottawa County commissioner from his seat Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Republican primary for the county’s 8th District. Challenger Sylvia Rhodea defeated incumbent Greg DeJong by a vote of 2,586 to 1,058, according to unofficial election results from the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ottawa Impact co-founder has strong lead over incumbent Republican county commissioner
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A longtime Ottawa County commissioner is likely to be ousted from his seat according to early results from the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary for the county’s 8th District. Incumbent Greg DeJong, who was first elected to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in...
Melissa LaGrand wins Democratic primary race for Kent County Board’s 16th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County Commissioner Melissa LaGrand successfully fended off a challenge Tuesday, Aug. 2, from a former, long-time county commissioner in the Democratic primary for the county board’s 16th District. LaGrand defeated fellow Democrat Jim Talen by a count of 2,202 votes to 991 votes,...
Grand Rapids Public Schools adopts new dress code after ending school uniform requirement
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools has updated its dress code policies ahead of the upcoming school year, after students convinced the district to get rid of its school uniform requirements earlier this summer. The Grand Rapids Board of Education approved the district’s new dress code this...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Weeks before start of school year, GRPS introduces new dress code
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Earlier this summer, Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced it was eliminating the uniform policy that was in place for about ten years. The school board has just recently approved a new dress code on Aug. 1. "It is a big change," said Mel Atkins...
'I know in my heart': Ottawa Co. woman shares frustrating journey of trying to get her tubes tied
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It's been more than a month now since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, and in that time, many OB/GYN's have seen an increase in requests for sterilization procedures from women. But for one West Michigan woman, she said she's had an...
Holland broadband internet proposal passes
A proposal to bring more Holland residents high-speed internet is projected to pass.
Democrat prevails in close primary fight for Muskegon County’s 87th state House seat
MUSKEGON, MI – Will Snyder is the apparent winner in a close Democratic primary race for the new 87th state House district in Muskegon County, according to unofficial results. Snyder beat Debra Warren by 223 votes in the four-way primary, according to results from the Muskegon County Clerk’s Office...
Comments / 0