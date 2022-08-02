ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
bridgemi.com

Conservative upstarts crush incumbent Republicans in Ottawa County

LANSING — Boosted by aggressive fundraising, eight of the nine candidates backed by a grassroots conservative group ousted Republican incumbents in Ottawa County commissioner races on Tuesday. The victories by candidates supported by the culturally conservative group Ottawa Impact show how west Michigan is transitioning from “Gerald Ford Republican...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Live: Kalamazoo County election results for Aug. 2, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state of Michigan headed to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, to cast their ballots in the primary election. In partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, winners of Tuesday’s primary will win their parties nomination and move on to the November general election. Elsewhere, voters will weigh in on ballot questions and narrow the field of nonpartisan candidates seeking judicial and other offices.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Judicial candidates for two open positions in Muskegon County chosen by primary voters

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Four candidates who will vie for two open circuit court judge positions were selected by Muskegon County voters during Tuesday’s primary election. The open positions include a new judgeship in the 14th Circuit Court. The top two vote-getters in that race are Muskegon County Probate Judge Gregory C. Pittman and Matthew Kacel, according to unofficial results from the Muskegon County Clerk’s office.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
