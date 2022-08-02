Gage County Fair event raises more than $40,000 for family in need

Read on yorknewstimes.com
86-year-old wins two first-place ribbons for gardening at Otoe County Fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse woman won two first-place ribbons at the Otoe County Fair for her outstanding gardening at her assisted living community. JoAnne Bates, 86, has spent the last 15 years planting flowers with Gerri Harden, the assisted living manager. Harden expressed how excited Bates gets...
Wonderline: Readers ask about city employees, pools and vaccinations
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. A: York City Administrator Sue Crawford said, “The city has 73 full-time employees and 34 permanent part-time employees (this includes the mayor and city council members). During the summer, we add about 100 seasonal part-time employees. This summer it was 111.”
2022 York County Fair Bicycle Rodeo
Despite high temperatures, the 2022 York County Fair's bicycle rodeo was well attended with quite a few contestants.
Commissioners to meet with Carbon Solutions representative
YORK – The York County Commissioners will be visited next week by a representative of Summit Carbon Solutions, regarding the company’s project which would result in a carbon capture project connecting 31 ethanol plants and the creation of a pipeline to a storage site in North Dakota. Last...
No-kill Beatrice Humane Society seeing influx of cats, kittens
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of southeast Nebraska’s only no-kill animal shelters. As a result, they often see an influx of animals they take in, and that’s been the case this summer with cats and kittens. In the summer months, Beatrice Humane Society has averaged...
Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post
A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.
When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
Extra pay offered to farmers to protect Auburn water
AUBURN – The Auburn Board of Public Works announced financial incentives to farmers operating in the wellhead protection area to establish cover crops, buffer strips and use no-till practices. Utilities General Manager David Hunter said the goal is to slow soil erosion, improve soil health and reduce infiltration or...
Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street
It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
Probation for attempted animal cruelty
PLATTSMOUTH - David Phillips, 58, of Weeping Water was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted animal cruelty. Phillips was charged after a Ralston veterinarian reported an underweight dog named Akita. The vet told the Cass County Sheriff’s Office the dog was brought in with open sores on his face, matted hair and maggots embedded in his fur and under his skin.
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Board pursues sidewalk, courthouse roof
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Board approved sidewalk repair at the courthouse and agreed to pursue courthouse roof replacement at a Tuesday meeting. Prochaska & Associates are putting together a bid package for the courthouse roof replacement. The board voted 2-0 to approve a $46,200 change order to...
Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
Red Cross responds to Auburn apartment fire
AUBURN – The American Red Cross responded to a Westbury Heights apartment fire early this morning that has displaced 21 residents. Auburn and Johnson fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 14th Street apartment. A resident living next door to the apartment fire said he helped with...
State patrol suspects foul play after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look
As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
Residue case alleged after Humboldt search
FALLS CITY – Scott Bachman, Sr., 44, of Humboldt and Janeen Moyer, 26, of Farragut, Iowa, are charged with possession in Richardson County following a search of a residence at 704 Nemaha St. in Humboldt on July 17. An arrest affidavit says a smoking pipe with meth residue was...
