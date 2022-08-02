Read on www.cals.iastate.edu
Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association to Hold Open House and Field Day
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa – Farmers and farm businesses in southeastern Iowa are invited to join the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Sept. 8 at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm for an open house and ribbon cutting for their new Research and Learning Center building and to celebrate the Southeast Research Farm’s 35th anniversary. The event will start at noon with a complimentary lunch, which will include hamburgers grilled by the Washington County Cattlemen.
Foreign Animal Disease Preparation Workshops Planned for Iowa Pork Producers
AMES, Iowa – The recent spread of African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic emphasizes the importance of foreign animal disease preparedness, including proper biosecurity measures to aid in reducing the risk of introducing a foreign animal disease. The Iowa Pork Industry Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Iowa Pork Producers Association have teamed up to provide five workshops throughout the state.
Iowa State University
Learn to Identify Plant and Insect Issues Found in Iowa Crops
AMES, Iowa – Identifying what type of insect or plant disease is affecting your crops is a critical part in forming a response. Making the wrong decision can be costly, and may have little to no effect on the issue at hand. To help growers improve their identification skills,...
Agronomists join forces with engineering students to create innovative in-field research chamber to breed heat tolerant varieties
AMES, Iowa — A multidisciplinary project at Iowa State University is harnessing engineering to solve agronomic challenges, enlisting undergraduates to develop an innovative research chamber to study soybeans’ responses in the field to current and future climate conditions. This year, Asheesh “Danny” Singh, professor of agronomy at Iowa...
North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center Shows Success
ISU Extension and Outreach is heavily involved in two key aspects of the center, including training programs and the Iowa Concern Hotline, said David Brown, behavioral health state specialist. The two training programs offered in Iowa are Mental Health First Aid and Question. Persuade. Refer. Mental Health First Aid provides...
Apprentices hone their writing, speaking skills through ISU-John Deere partnership
AMES, IA – Faculty from Iowa State University’s English Department are helping high school apprentices in welding and machinery at John Deere sharpen their writing and speaking skills through a four-week, in-person communications training. The collaboration between ISU and the world’s largest farm machinery manufacturer kicked off last...
Worth County
4-H is a program that offeres a wealth of opportunities for kids of all ages and interests. There are over 50 project areas kids can learn and experience...from rockets and space to sewing to beef - and everything inbetween! Many people think that 4-H is just for the farm kid - but we're here to tell you that 4-H is for EVERY kid! Youth learn responsibiltiy, life skills and make long lasting friendships.
