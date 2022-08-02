Mock the Week: BBC Two's comedy panel show to end after 17 years

Read on www.bbc.com
The Guide #45: Neighbours’s sad end signals the death of daytime TV’s golden age
In this week’s newsletter: The legendary Aussie soap was one of the last shows loved by everyone from retirees and housewives to students and kids skipping school
Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation
Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Loose Women star Kaye Adams joins line-up
Loose Women host Kaye Adams has been announced as the fourth contestant to be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. She joins Radio 2's Richie Anderson and actors Kym Marsh and Will Mellor. "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I...
DJ Tim Westwood Inquiry: BBC Board Appoints Independent Reviewer
Click here to read the full article. The BBC Board has appointed an independent reviewer to examine concerns regarding DJ Tim Westwood’s conduct during his time with the corporation. The BBC Board made the decision following an expedited review by the broadcaster’s internal investigations team, which reported to the board’s senior independent director Nick Serota. The BBC has instructed Gemma White QC, supported by the law firm Linklaters, to lead this work. The 64-year-old Westwood presented shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra between 1994 and 2013. In April, a joint investigation conducted by the BBC and the Guardian brought to...
Shetland actor ‘bereft’ over co-star Douglas Henshall’s departure
Douglas Henshall’s Shetland co-star has said she is “honestly bereft” he is quitting the hit BBC Drama.Alison O’Donnell, who plays Detective Sergeant Alison “Tosh” McIntosh said working with Henshall was “an insane luxury”.Speaking ahead of the upcoming new series, now in its seventh season, O’Donnell added: “Having the privilege of working so closely with Dougie for all these years was an insane luxury.“I’m trying to be grateful for everything we experienced together rather than focusing on the obvious sadness.“I’m also incredibly proud of what we achieved together, and I know he is too.”Viewers can expect “twists and high-octane drama” said...
Ex-BBC Chief Says It Was Wrong To Lose Jeremy Clarkson
When the Top Gear we loved ended in 2015 after the ‘fracas‘ between Jeremy Clarkson and producer Oisin Tymon, fans of the show booed the state-owned channel as they took the beloved car show off the air. Fans of Clarkson and his co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May...
BBC should have further explored issues raised about Tim Westwood, report says
The BBC should have further explored issues that were being raised about radio DJ Tim Westwood during his time at the broadcaster, a review into allegations of sexual misconduct has concluded.The corporation has now appointed an independent barrister to lead a broader review to “fully examine” his conduct during the two decades he spent working there.The veteran DJ, who left the BBC in 2013, stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April following accusations by several women of misconduct and predatory behaviour.Westwood, 64, “strongly” denies any wrongdoing.In July, the BBC said it received six complaints against Westwood, including...
Strictly Come Dancing line-up 2023 sees Will Mellor announced
Actor Will Mellor is the first contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing. The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in the likes of Line Of Duty and Broadchurch. He joined the cast of ITV soap...
TV Anchor Kate McCann Faints During Live Debate
TV anchor Kate McCann is doing "fine" after she fainted on-air during a live debate. McCann, who left her role as a political correspondent at Sky News to join TalkTV as its political editor in January, was hosting The Sun and TalkTV Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in late July when the show abruptly cut out and was taken off air amid the medical emergency.
The Neighbours storyline they desperately want you to forget: Shocking early '90s plot saw Chinese family on Ramsay Street accused of eating the Robinsons' DOG
Footage has resurfaced of a problematic Neighbours storyline in which a Chinese family on Ramsay Street was accused of eating a dog. In the extraordinary clip, which has gained attention on YouTube after the series finale last week, Jim Robinson's daughter Julie Martin (played by Julie Mullins) accuses the Lim family of eating her missing dog.
‘It’s great to be back’: return of Edinburgh Fringe sees surge in sales
Attenders thrilled at festival but disgusted at the price of rooms, while venues are relieved at the bums on seats
Police and councils call for Cambridge Look East rethink
Police chief constables, fire chiefs and council leaders have asked the BBC to reconsider plans to end the Cambridge-based version of Look East. In a letter to director general Tim Davie, the group representing four counties in the west of the region called it a "retrograde step". The programme was...
