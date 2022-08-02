One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash

Read on www.eastidahonews.com
Related
eastidahonews.com
Woman sentenced for her role in death of deputy; family says justice not served
IDAHO FALLS – Emotions were high as Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault in the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one and a half years concurrent after accepting a plea agreement. During a court hearing before District...
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Two men charged with felonies for allegedly stealing some $28 from tip jars
POCATELLO — Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing the tip jar at a Pocatello soda shop and restaurant. Jonathon James Keele, 28, of Grace, has been charged with principal to burglary, according to court records. Timothy William Halpin, 27, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of burglary after he was tied to a similar theft in Chubbuck.
eastidahonews.com
LIVE: Woman appears in court after being charged with aggravated assault related to death of deputy
IDAHO FALLS – Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault related to the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, will appear in court on Thursday. Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused in death of deputy expected to plead guilty to aggravated assault
IDAHO FALLS – A woman who allegedly caused the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy is expected to plead guilty Thursday. Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said. Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with assault after neighbor accuses him of rerouting his water
SWAN VALLEY – A Swan Valley Man appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with a felony due to an alleged fight with his neighbor. Matthew Lee Roberson, 34, was charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly pointed a gun at the face of his neighbor who allegedly accused him of rerouting his water.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman charged for allegedly stealing family member’s car
POCATELLO — A woman who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a family member has been charged with a felony. Corine Rebecca Pierce, 34, faces a grand theft charge, court documents show. Pocatello dispatchers received a call around 4:30 a.m. on July 19 reporting a stolen Nissan Maxima, according...
eastidahonews.com
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
Post Register
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
Idaho Falls man injured after fleeing from police and crashing motorcycle in Burley
BURLEY — An 18-year-old Idaho Falls man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday as he fled from police. Jordan Scott Fenton was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to a report released by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. At about 9:15 p.m., Cpl. Mason Butikofer of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard when he saw...
Man killed in canal crash identified
Bonneville County Sheriff's office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27. The post Man killed in canal crash identified appeared first on Local News 8.
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Lost ring found after 26 years and police search for boy who may have ‘suffered an overdose of radiation’
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — Kids who were caught driving cars could be arrested, The Pocatello Tribune reported in an article The Rexburg Standard published on Aug. 5, 1915.
eastidahonews.com
Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly running into two teens while drunk driving
IDAHO FALLS – A woman pleaded not guilty after being charged with felony aggravated DUI when she allegedly hit two pedestrians with her car. Leana Irma Rodriguez, 32, appeared in district court on Tuesday. She’s accused of driving a car off the side of the road and striking two teenage boys on June 22.
eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested, charged with 18 felonies after running from police
REXBURG – A burglary suspect wanted by police on multiple warrants has been caught and is now in custody. Shae Lyn Gebert, 30, was caught by police after she allegedly asked a Madison County resident to help her hide from officers. Gebert was charged with 18 felonies, including felony...
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County coroner urges residents to register next of kin, emergency contact
POCATELLO — Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner is encouraging all residents to provide first responders with emergency contacts and next-of-kin information. Danner’s office recently signed the county up to use a national database called the Next Of Kin Registry (NOKR). The registry compiles contact information accessible to first responders should police, ambulance or the coroner’s office need to contact them.
Post Register
Bingham County man arrested, reportedly admitted to choking woman multiple times
A man was arrested Friday in Bingham County after he admitted to choking a woman multiple times. Arturo Rosales, 28, told a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he choked the victim to get her to “calm down” after the two had an argument.
eastidahonews.com
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
Comments / 0