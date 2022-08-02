Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
The first game on the NFL calendar is almost here. Though the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season in what should be an enthralling opener, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to take the field for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to start the preseason schedule.
Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers. The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.” Many were shocked...
The preseason has always been a time of excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming year. No matter how the previous season ended, there’s always a sense of optimism from fans that “this year” things will be different. Although, based on team history, Cleveland Browns fans know to...
On Tuesday, the NFL handed down stiff penalties to the Miami Dolphins for tampering violations involving Tom Brady and Drew Brees. This was due in part from information provided by then Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Flores is currently a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flores put out the...
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders players will flood the field Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, launching the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The NFL's other 30 teams will play their first preseason...
The pre-season for football begins Thursday night with the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on the Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels and the team’s new era.Aug. 4, 2022.
The Raiders will kick off their 2022 season in memorable fashion on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio for the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game, the ceremonial first football game of the season. The Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 5 p.m. PDT. The new look Raiders...
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is welcoming the Class of 2022 to Canton for Enshrinement Week, and it will be great to see former players like Cliff Branch get their long-deserved place in pro football immortality on Saturday. But it's not too early to take a look at who could be a part of the next HOF class. If you'll indulge me, I would like to offer you my predictions for the modern-era members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. It should be an interesting group because like this year's class, I don't think there are automatic slam dunks in the same vein as, say, Peyton Manning or Calvin Johnson, who were enshrined last year. There are some extremely strong candidates to consider, though, so let's break it down.
It’s almost that time of year – the time when we can kick back and watch some NFL football. The upcoming Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will get the preseason action underway, but there are plenty more dates to be aware of as the regular season approaches.
The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations for the 2022 season, and rookie Dylan Parham figures big in those expectations.
