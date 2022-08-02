Read on www.southplattesentinel.com
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Mrs. Unruh
When I started junior high at Padroni School, I was in the seventh grade. It was something new for me to have several different teachers. Each teacher had their own homeroom. The students moved to the room according to what subject was scheduled to be taught that hour. It was...
New scholarship available for Northeastern Junior College’s T-Prep Program
The Northeastern Junior College Foundation is pleased to announce the Rex and Doris Monahan Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship aims to support Northeastern students enrolled in the new T-Prep Program. The T-Prep Program, which is a partnership with CU Denver’s School of Education and Human Development, allows students to take classes at Northeastern to earn an associate’s degree in education. Students are able to complete their following two years at Northeastern to earn their bachelor’s degree from CU Denver without having to leave the area. The T-Prep program is available at Northeastern for the following licensure options; Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, and Special Education.
What you should know about vehicle registration requirements
REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS C.R.S 42-1-102(81) C.R.S 42-3-103 & 42-6-140 • All vehicles are registered for a 12-month period and have a one-month grace period from the date of expiration to renew. The last business day of the month after expiration. C.R.S 42-3-114 Every vehicle registration under this article shall expire on...
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for failure to comply, vehicular eluding
At 9:55 a.m. Dakota Schrecengost, 20, was issued a citation in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd., in Sterling, for contempt of court. At 8:05 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 399 on W. Hwy. 6 for an abandoned vehicle. At 11:10 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the...
Sterling Police make arrests for trespassing, drug possession
At 10 a.m. Whitney Roth, 27, was issued a citation in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd. for trespassing. At 12:24 a.m. police were dispatched to Marigold Dr. and U.S. Highway 6 for suspicious activity. At 4:12 a.m. police were dispatched to the 300 block of State St. for...
