NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Police believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside the parking lot elevator on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when this all went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off my bag,'" Rodney Tele told Westbrook. "He was trying...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO