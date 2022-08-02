Read on www.newschannel5.com
A Brooklyn man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a McDonald's worker on Monday allegedly over cold French fries. Prosecutors say Michael Morgan, 20, shot Matthew Webb, 23, Aug. 1 at the Fulton Street establishment after there was an argument about the French fries served to Morgan’s mother.
The search is on for two suspects after a man was punched and robbed outside of a Brooklyn pizzeria in an attack that landed him in the hospital in critical condition.
NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Police believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside the parking lot elevator on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when this all went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off my bag,'" Rodney Tele told Westbrook. "He was trying...
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
Michael Morgan, 20, is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
A Brooklyn McDonald's worker is fighting for his life after getting shot in the face Monday night.
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker during an argument also allegedly fatally shot a man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Hours after Michael Morgan, 20, was charged with attempted murder in the fast food dispute, he was charged with murder in connection with a 2020 homicide, police said. He allegedly […]
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
A Queens woman was arrested on Long Island Thursday after she left two dogs locked in a car with the windows rolled up and the engine off, police said.
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
QUEENS, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Queens, New York, Tuesday morning, potentially in connection to a shooting on a nearby block the night before, officials said. Officers found the boy's body lying outside on a driveway on Beach 67th Street, as if he was hiding...
The NYPD released footage of a suspect they said punched a Bronx pet shop employee during a robbery last month, authorities said.
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over cold French fries, according to police and sources. The violent chain of events began when the 23-year-old worker and the customer got […]
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
Multiple people were injured Thursday morning when an MTA bus crashed into an elevated subway pole in the Bronx, officials said.
