Brooklyn, NY

CBS New York

BJ's customer shot and killed during attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Police believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside the parking lot elevator on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when this all went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off my bag,'" Rodney Tele told Westbrook. "He was trying...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
New York State
bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
RAMAPO, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn McDonald’s worker shot by son of arguing customer: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over cold French fries, according to police and sources. The violent chain of events began when the 23-year-old worker and the customer got […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Miami

New York woman to be charged in Tamarac murder

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...

