ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink

By John Matarese
WCPO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcpo.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
MONROE, OH
Fox 19

Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the age of 99, a Chick-fil-A employee is showing no signs of slowing down. If you live in Colerain Township chances are you know the name, Carol Miller. The city had a proclamation for her in February naming February 10th “Carol Miller Day.” She’s often seen picking up trash during her walks through town.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
linknky.com

Take a peek inside the new North by Hotel Covington

Developers and the Covington Business Council led a tour Wednesday of North by Hotel Covington, an expansion from the original hotel on Madison Avenue set to open in October. The renovations encompass the building next to Hotel Covington, which was historically the Covington YMCA. The original hotel is located at...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Monroe, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes

CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner

CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
tmpresale.com

Led Zeppelin 2s event in Cincinnati, OH Oct 15, 2022 – pre-sale password

The Led Zeppelin 2 presale password has been published: For a limited time you can buy your performance tickets before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Led Zeppelin 2’s event in Cincinnati do you? Tickets could sell out fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can purchase your tickets before they sell-out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years

CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Discount Stores#Premium Outlets#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Kenwood Towne Center#Coach#Macy#Shopper Crystal Mcveigh
Cincinnati CityBeat

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati

Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
quikreader.com

WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo

The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Adidas
wvxu.org

Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks

For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Dayton approves use of golf carts on city streets

Golf carts are now street legal in Dayton, with some rules and regulations — and other river cities may soon follow. With buzz around ordinances to make golf carts street legal in Bellevue back in June and now in Dayton, Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said Newport is also considering an ordinance, and there may soon be an agreement to drive carts between cities.
DAYTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy