ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Board of Supervisors Issue Proclamation of Local Emergency for Monkeypox

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sk1UC_0h1pb4u300
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Tuesday has issued a proclamation of local emergency for monkeypox to address the number of increasing cases in Los Angeles County.

It is in response to bolster the county's response to the monkeypox outbreak, Mitchell said in a statement released Tuesday. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote to ratify the proclamation of a local emergency on Tuesday.

"This proclamation is critical in helping us get ahead of this virus," Mitchell said in a statement. "By declaring a local emergency, it allows us to cut through the red tape to better dedicate resources and educate residents on how to protect themselves and help stop the spread. It will also allow the County to quickly administer vaccines as more become available and to take the necessary efforts to obtain supplies and enhance outreach and awareness."

As part of the proclamation, the Board of Supervisors will request recovery assistance be made available under the California Disaster Assistance Act, and that the state expedite access to state and federal resources and any other appropriate federal disaster relief programs,

The Board of Supervisors will also direct county departments to implement all assessment, assistance and monitoring efforts as applicable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency on Monday in response to the increase of monkey pox cases in the state. Supervisor Janice Hahn posted in a tweet on Monday the response of the Board of Supervisors to the increase of monkeypox cases.

"I'm hopeful this will help vaccination efforts and ultimately help slow the spread of this virus," Hahn said in a tweet. "Tomorrow, I plan on introducing a motion to declare a Local Emergency in LA County."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Hahn
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Proclamation#Diseases#General Health#The Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy