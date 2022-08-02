This Is Michigan’s Best College Town

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They're often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars , restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music , theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today , College Ranker , Best College Reviews , Best Value Schools and more. They chose Ann Arbor, home of both Concordia University Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Just about one in three people living in Ann Arbor are enrolled in postsecondary school. There are four different schools here, including the University of Michigan, one of the largest universities in the country. Even more impressive are the number of bars and restaurants catering to the students — there are 362 per every 100,000 people! With such a young, educated population, you'll find employers like Google, Toyota and the Environmental Protection Agency available to hire the best. This lands Ann Arbor at No. 2 on the Best College Reviews ranking.

Curious about the best college towns throughout the rest of the country? Check out the full list right here .