ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

This Is Michigan’s Best College Town

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G85Hl_0h1pb28b00
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They're often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars , restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music , theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today , College Ranker , Best College Reviews , Best Value Schools and more. They chose Ann Arbor, home of both Concordia University Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Just about one in three people living in Ann Arbor are enrolled in postsecondary school. There are four different schools here, including the University of Michigan, one of the largest universities in the country. Even more impressive are the number of bars and restaurants catering to the students — there are 362 per every 100,000 people! With such a young, educated population, you'll find employers like Google, Toyota and the Environmental Protection Agency available to hire the best. This lands Ann Arbor at No. 2 on the Best College Reviews ranking.

Curious about the best college towns throughout the rest of the country? Check out the full list right here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
ANN ARBOR, MI
touropia.com

12 Best Things to do in Ann Arbor, Michigan

In the Southeast of Michigan, in the Lower Peninsula, there is a bustling city known as Ann Arbor. It’s pretty urban, and riddled with art centers and culture spots. It’s known to be a great student city whose renowned university, the University of Michigan, is a hub for the community as well as students. There are multiple museums and an array of botanical gardens within its campus, so make sure you visit!
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful

Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Developing Michigan Hockey Situation

Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson's fate still hangs in the balance amid the fallout from a recent independent investigation into the program. The investigation, conducted by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the University of Michigan, reportedly uncovered accusations of Pearson abusing players and misleading recruits about how much scholarship money they would receive, among other improprieties.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

2022 Downtown Saline Pulse Poll

Hey there! At Saline Main Street, we want our work to have a bigger and better impact on shaping a bright future for Downtown Saline -- and we need your input! Please consider taking 10 minutes to fill out this survey -- https://4eyes.io/s/cubSw/. Your answers will be collected anonymously (and...
SALINE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has 3 of the ‘Best Resorts in the Midwest’

Anyone who has been to the Midwest can attest to fact that this area of the county is simply beauty. Michigan, especially, has a ton of gorgeous lakes and rivers, as do neighboring states such as Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio and beyond. One of the nation’s most prestigious travel publications, Travel...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Best College#Usa Today#College Ranker
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Google
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy