John Lewis Smith, 75, of Oak Ridge
John Lewis Smith, 75, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Faith Promise Church. John was a veteran and Sgt. of the United States Army and served for 24 years. Throughout his life he loved drawing and wood working. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy and Ernest Smith.
Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs
Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 1, 1942 to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.
Katha Elizabeth Parks, 73, of Clinton
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Katha Elizabeth Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 73. Katha accepted the Lord as her Savior on April 22, 2012. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleta Reynolds and her father, James Perry, three sisters and two brothers.
Lynda Jo Ivey, 75, of Clinton
Lynda Jo Ivey, 75, of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was a longtime and devoted member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, helped with vacation bible school, and Women of Missions. She also attended Kenneth Ivey Evangelistic Center. She had many creative outlets including gardening, crocheting, crafts, her artwork especially painting, and an avid fisherman. Lynda’s life was defined by her faith in her Lord and Savior, her love for her family, her gracious outlook on life and empathy for others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Linnea Doherty and her first husband, Eddie West.
Edwin “Eddie” Martin, age 74, of Clinton
Edwin “Eddie” Martin, age 74, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 1, 2022. Eddie was known for his friendliness, quick wit and sense of humor. He has been a resident of Clinton for most of his life, He was a member of Big Valley Open Door Church, and he enjoyed cruise-ins, westerns and watching the Tennessee Volunteers.
New Salem Baptist to host the Kingsmen
New Salem Baptist Church is excited to announce that the “Kingsmen” will be singing at the church on Thursday evening, August 25th at 7:00pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken up. Everyone is welcome so come on out and join us for an evening of praising the Lord through song. Church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton, TN.
August 4th election results show lots of changes
Thursday was Election Day in Tennessee. In Anderson County, there was one contested countywide race and that was for Sheriff, where incumbent Russell Barker easily won a second term with 5717 votes—or 65% of the total—to challenger Rusty Carr’s 3051 (35%). 14 of the 16 seats on...
3 OR firefighters now certified as Paramedics
Three Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters completed Paramedic school at Roane State Community College last week. Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill, and Chad Linthicum persevered through three semesters of classroom lecture, skills lab instruction, and clinical internship to be eligible to challenge the licensure test. “The Oak Ridge community just got...
MS football season kicks off
Middle school football season kicks off tonight (Thursday, August 4) for several area teams. The Clinton Hawks host the Robertsville Rams at 7 pm at Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton. Elsewhere, the Norris Senators open up on the road at Lenoir City and Jefferson Middle School plays host to Spring...
BBB to carry election returns LIVE
You can get live election results tonight at 8 pm by tuning in to our partners at BBB-TV, where Mike Brown and Angeleque Morin will bring you the results as they are released and break down the various races in both Anderson and Roane counties, as well as other races across the area and across the state.
Rockwood announces inaugural ‘Rockin’ the Ramp’ Labor Day Sunday
The City of Rockwood has announced there will be a Labor Day Celebration on the city’s lakefront property on Sunday, September 4th beginning at 1 pm. The inaugural, and hopefully, annual event will be known as “Rockin the Ramp,” referring to the Dr. Tom Fuller Boat Ramp.
BBB, E2-Sports present ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ special
This Saturday, our partners at BBB TV-12 will air a special program called “Countdown to Kickoff – Coaches Show” presented by E2-Sports. They’ll be live and the show will be hosted by Rivalry Thursday’s Mark Packer, featuring interviews with local high school football coaches and a complete preview of the 2022 football season here in East Tennessee.
ASAP recruiting Youth Ambassadors
ASAP of Anderson is currently recruiting high school leaders to apply for the Youth Ambassador Coalition (YAC) for the 2022-2023 school year. YAC is a group of students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge High Schools with a passion for improving their schools and community by preventing and reducing substance misuse. This leadership opportunity provides volunteer hours and opportunities to connect with like-minded youth while gaining experience that makes students stand out on their college and employment applications.
Summer camp offered through Roane State helps students hone cybersecurity skills
It’s become a summertime event for young people intrigued by cybersecurity, and the third annual version of this activity proved as popular as its predecessors. Roane State Community College again teamed up with the educational outreach program at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge to offer the camps.
CCSO, TBI investigating after four found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and TBI agents are investigating what has been described by officials as an apparent murder-suicide after four bodies were found inside a home in LaFollette on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home...
MPNHP to commemorate 77 years since first atomic bombs were dropped
The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will host a peace ceremony in Oak Ridge on Saturday to mark 77 years since the world’s first atomic bombs were dropped, the first on Hiroshima, Japan on August 6th, 1945, and the second on Nagasaki three days later. On August 6th, beginning...
