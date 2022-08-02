ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Current Publishing

Snapshot: Hamilton County 4-H Fair a place for animals, fun

The Hamilton County 4-H Fair was July 14 to 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The fair included competitions, showings and various events and activities.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence

Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!

On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
WESTFIELD, IN
Carmel, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Carmel, IN
Education
The Associated Press

Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
GREENFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville council approves ARPA pay

The Zionsville Town Council voted 5-0 at its Aug. 1 meeting to allocate $129,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward premium pay stipends for essential personnel who worked throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency. The council also approved an amendment of the 2022 Zionsville Salary Ordinance to account for
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District

Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the "Fountain Fletcher District.". In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00 p.m. tonight.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood

WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the
GREENWOOD, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Witham Health Services named healthiest workplace in America

From left, Courtney Nienaber, Trina Rose and Trista Gubera. Witham Health Services was recently named the healthiest employer of America. Witham topped the 500-1,499 employee category. Founded in 2009 in Indianapolis, the Healthiest Employers Awards program allows organizations to dive into their employees’ health data and support their healthy lifestyles in and out of the workplace. (Photo courtesy of Witham Health Services)
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Brian Tackett settling into new role as Shelbyville Fire Chief

Forgive Brian Tackett if his new office is not exactly "settled.". After 11 years serving as a Deputy Chief in the Shelbyville Fire Department, Tackett, a 1986 Shelbyville High School graduate, officially became the department's Fire Chief Monday, replacing Tony Logan, who retired. "I am excited," admitted Tackett
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

