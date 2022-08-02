Read on www.youarecurrent.com
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Hamilton County 4-H Fair a place for animals, fun
The Hamilton County 4-H Fair was July 14 to 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The fair included competitions, showings and various events and activities. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!. By submitting this form, you are...
wyrz.org
Brownsburg Resident Among Gov. Holcomb Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence
Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
readthereporter.com
Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!
On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
Current Publishing
Zionsville council approves ARPA pay
The Zionsville Town Council voted 5-0 at its Aug. 1 meeting to allocate $129,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward premium pay stipends for essential personnel who worked throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency. The council also approved an amendment of the 2022 Zionsville Salary Ordinance to account for...
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District
Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
Current Publishing
Sweet music: New Noblesville Schools superintendent has diverse background
New Noblesville Schools Supt. Daniel Hile has a unique teaching background compared to most superintendents. Hile, 43, started his career as a choir teacher and show choir director before moving up in the administration ranks. “My family moved several times while I was growing up, and so I lived in...
wrtv.com
'I didn't take this to the media, the doctor did': AG Rokita vows to push investigation into Dr. Bernard
GREENWOOD — Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to keep pushing an investigation into an Indianapolis doctor who he says may have violated medical privacy laws when she told a reporter about a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion. “(There has been) A lot...
wyrz.org
Indianapolis Resident Receives 12-Year Sentence for Social Media App Scam
INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the...
wbiw.com
Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan
WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00 p.m. tonight.
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
WLFI.com
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Witham Health Services named healthiest workplace in America
From left, Courtney Nienaber, Trina Rose and Trista Gubera. Witham Health Services was recently named the healthiest employer of America. Witham topped the 500-1,499 employee category. Founded in 2009 in Indianapolis, the Healthiest Employers Awards program allows organizations to dive into their employees’ health data and support their healthy lifestyles in and out of the workplace. (Photo courtesy of Witham Health Services)
shelbycountypost.com
Brian Tackett settling into new role as Shelbyville Fire Chief
Forgive Brian Tackett if his new office is not exactly “settled.”. After 11 years serving as a Deputy Chief in the Shelbyville Fire Department, Tackett, a 1986 Shelbyville High School graduate, officially became the department’s Fire Chief Monday, replacing Tony Logan, who retired. “I am excited,” admitted Tackett...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Bartholomew Co. prosecutor charged after alleged death threats toward neighbor
The Bartholomew County prosecutor faces criminal charges stemming from an altercation he had with his neighbor in which he threatened to kill him, a court document alleges.
‘Indiana state law says I can kill you’ Bartholomew County prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
Bartholomew County's prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
