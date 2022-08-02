ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Sign CB Devin Jones

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpg4z_0h1paeMd00

A roster move was made Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers added to the cornerback room by signing free agent Devin Jones. With Keith Taylor in a red jersey today and not practicing, the Panthers needed more bodies rotating in at corner.

Jones played his college ball at UNC Pembroke and is a graduate of Lake Norman High School. During his time at Pembroke, Jones recorded 23 PBUs, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He was also a kick return specialist, totaling 2,742 all-purpose yards for his career.

Undrafted wide receiver Andrew Parchment was waived to make room for Jones.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#American Football#Lake Norman High School
AthlonSports.com

Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical

The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
NFL
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
973
Followers
1K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy