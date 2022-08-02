Read on www.youarecurrent.com
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Hamilton County 4-H Fair a place for animals, fun
The Hamilton County 4-H Fair was July 14 to 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The fair included competitions, showings and various events and activities. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!. By submitting this form, you are...
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inside Indiana Business
Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence
Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Witham Health Services named healthiest workplace in America
From left, Courtney Nienaber, Trina Rose and Trista Gubera. Witham Health Services was recently named the healthiest employer of America. Witham topped the 500-1,499 employee category. Founded in 2009 in Indianapolis, the Healthiest Employers Awards program allows organizations to dive into their employees’ health data and support their healthy lifestyles in and out of the workplace. (Photo courtesy of Witham Health Services)
Inside Indiana Business
Black kitchen incubator opens in City Market after $150K grant
Four booths in Indianapolis City Market are expected to become launching pads for Black businesses through a partnership with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce and Bank of America. The SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator (SOUL stands for Supporting Our Unique Locals) was unveiled Wednesday morning. Plans call for...
wyrz.org
Brownsburg Resident Among Gov. Holcomb Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
Current Publishing
Carmel community pillar Jim Engledow dies at 66
Jim Engledow, a “true champion of parks and the Carmel community,” died Aug. 2. Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Director/CEO Michael Klitzing sent an email Aug. 3 alerting former park board members of the news. The cause of death was not announced. Engledow, 66, served on the Carmel...
Current Publishing
Carmel students, teachers encouraged to ‘Wag More, Bark Less’ this school year
Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Michael Beresford has long been a fan of dogs, and he believes man’s best friend can provide a good lesson for students and teachers as they return to the classroom this month. “I’ve learned a lot from dogs,” he said. “One thing that most dog...
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District
Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
Current Publishing
Canine Cloud Nine planning move to Carmel City Center
Canine Cloud Nine has outgrown its space in the Carmel Arts & Design District. “We’re busting at the seams,” said Amber Hosford, who co-owns the cage-free grooming salon and boutique. “We’re excited to have more room for everybody. We’re a little cramped right now.”. Canine...
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
okwnews.com
World’s First: Dronedek’s ‘Mailbox of the Future’ to Start Accepting US Mail in Lawrence, Indiana Featured
INDIANAPOLIS – (August 2, 2022) – Ready or not, the way people receive mail and packages is about to drastically change. On Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Ind., (a suburb of Indianapolis) history will be made when traditional mail is delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. That delivery will be followed by a McDonald’s Big Mac and French fries drop to that same mailbox via drone to https://www.schneidergis.com/" data-auth="NotApplicable" data-linkindex="1">Schneider Geospatial.
Current Publishing
ILEARN scores rise at Hamilton Southeastern Schools
Hamilton Southeastern Schools saw gains year-over-year in the percentage of students who passed the English and math portions of the state’s standardized test known as ILEARN. Data from the Indiana Dept. of Education showed that 49.3 percent of the district’s third- through eighth-grade students were found to be proficient...
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
readthereporter.com
Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!
On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
WISH-TV
Pediatrician says kids aren’t getting enough of this school lunch staple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The carton may be small, but it’s packed with vitamin D, which is essential for a child’s growth. But, evidence shows over half of school-aged children from 6-12 don’t get enough. One food rich in vitamin D is milk. But with so many...
Current Publishing
Westfield councilman wants $6M loan for Grand Park repaid
A Westfield city councilman says a $6 million loan for Grand Park made in 2014 should be repaid to the city, calling the matter a “blatant disregard” by Mayor Andy Cook. City Councilman Troy Patton, who expressed frustration during an Aug. 2 city council finance committee meeting, said the $6 million shouldn’t have been used for projects along the way and that it should have been returned to taxpayers so they can have a voice regarding the money.
