ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WYSH AM 1380

New Salem Baptist to host the Kingsmen

New Salem Baptist Church is excited to announce that the “Kingsmen” will be singing at the church on Thursday evening, August 25th at 7:00pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken up. Everyone is welcome so come on out and join us for an evening of praising the Lord through song. Church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton, TN.
CLINTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Oak Ridge#Concert#Ice Cream#Music
WATE

Knoxville diner opens new Central Street location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach. The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Market Night set for August 13th

Historic Downtown Clinton’s next Market Night is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th! Vendors will line Market Street with all kinds of items. The brick-and-mortar shops will stay open late to show off the wide variety of unique finds you can only discover in Clinton. Historic Downtown Clinton invites everyone...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
ALCOA, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs

Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 1, 1942 to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
Outsider.com

Gatlinburg Guests Pet Black Bear, Flee Hotel: PHOTOS

A fellow guest captured the photos as she attempted to get the “touron” to stop petting the black bears, but to no avail. Downtown Gatlinburg’s Quality Inn Creekside hotel is no stranger to bears. “We typically, every week, see the same four or five bears,” says hotel owner Raj Patel. Black bears walk the grounds on a daily basis as they come down from the Great Smoky Mountains to search for food. Human food.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Pet of the Week: Luna

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time to meet our furry friend of the week. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with their Pet of the Week. Luna is about a 1 year old border-collie mix with a lot of love to give. Victoria Smith, volunteer and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

BBB, E2-Sports present ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ special

This Saturday, our partners at BBB TV-12 will air a special program called “Countdown to Kickoff – Coaches Show” presented by E2-Sports. They’ll be live and the show will be hosted by Rivalry Thursday’s Mark Packer, featuring interviews with local high school football coaches and a complete preview of the 2022 football season here in East Tennessee.
HARRIMAN, TN
thesmokies.com

The best restaurants open late in Pigeon Forge, our top 10 ranked

So you want to eat late? Round here, that means 8 pm. While we don’t exactly keep retirees hours, our restaurants are far more likely to be busy at 5:30 than they are after 9 pm. You want to eat after 9 pm?. It’s cool. You’ll get to watch...
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
GATLINBURG, TN
WYSH AM 1380

John Lewis Smith, 75, of Oak Ridge

John Lewis Smith, 75, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Faith Promise Church. John was a veteran and Sgt. of the United States Army and served for 24 years. Throughout his life he loved drawing and wood working. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy and Ernest Smith.
OAK RIDGE, TN
thesmokies.com

Meigs Falls: One of the best waterfalls you can drive to in the Smokies

There are at least two pop songs that warn of the perils of waterfalls. The first, a Wings-era Paul McCartney dirge, may have at least somewhat inspired the second, an R&B groove by 90s girl group icons TLC. McCartney says don’t go jumping waterfalls and in the second verse helpfully admonishes against chasing polar bears. Good advice, that.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Feed-A-Pet Program in critical need of dog food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is in desperate need of dry dog food for the Feed-A-Pet program. Feed-A-Pet helps support animals owned by seniors enrolled in the Office on Aging’s Mobile Meals program. “We do rely heavily on donations for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy