Read on www.techradar.com
Related
TechRadar
Minecraft mods: the best addons to make your game better
New journies into the blocky frontier need the best Minecraft mods to pump up your creative experience. Minecraft, as it's bought, is a great foundation – being one of the best survival games you can play – but it's hard to resist the thrall of near-endless mod options. That said, there are so many options it can be hard to pick. Do you want to create a world full of magic and strange creatures? Or maybe you want to stick close to the original experience, but eliminate some annoyances from your gameplay? What about building yourself an industrial empire of mighty machines and countless factories supplying your insatiable appetite for cube collecting? Maybe you just want to build a cooler-looking Minecraft house.
Xbox Series S games are about to get a performance boost
Xbox Series S games are in for a boost thanks to Microsoft making more memory available for the console. The small but mighty Xbox Series S is a great option if you don't want to splurge on an Xbox Series X right now. It may not be as powerful, but with the rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming, hardware specs aren't everything anymore. And now, Microsoft's June Game Development Kit (GDK) update is giving the console a much-needed performance boost.
TechRadar
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: how to revive allies
You may be wondering, in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, how to revive allies. In any JRPG, it’s inevitable that your friends will fall in battle. Though it is possible to revive your comrades, the method is somewhat different from what you might be expecting from a JRPG. Released on Nintendo...
TechRadar
Warhammer 40,000 Darktide beta: sign up to test the shooter
Fatshark has announced a Warhammer 40,000 Darktide beta, but we all must suffer the heresy of the actual launch being delayed. We've all been there before: You're headed out on your daily commute to work at the Munitorum factories, and everything is business as usual. But then suddenly there are chaos cultists in your lane, disrespecting the Emperor and ruining the vibes of your Adeptus Administratum-approved hymns on the radio. Now you're going to be late for your shift, your employee of the month status will be in question, and you might even lose your parking spot and be shot by your Commissar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xbox Game Pass adds another overlooked RPG this month
Microsoft has revealed the next bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including a stellar RPG that likely passed under your radar. Leading this month’s Xbox Game Pass line-up is Expeditions: Rome. Part historical drama, part turn-based tactics, and part character-driven RPG, it places you in the boots of a Roman general. You’ll be leading armies of Legionaries across Greece and Gaul, before zooming into patrician villas to navigate the political quarrels of the senate. It didn’t receive a huge fanfare when released earlier this year, but its ambition is reason enough to check it out.
Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers
The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
TechRadar
How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo
Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
TechRadar
We love Genshin Impact, but we're missing out on these 5 great Chinese games
Thanks to 720 million Chinese gamers, an entirely new phenomenon has emerged in recent years – where games produced in China can see huge commercial success without ever needing an English translation. As a result, not every modern Chinese classic has been fully localized a la Genshin Impact. And...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
How I dominated Call of Duty thanks to the OnePlus 10T
Although I’m a big fan of console games, even the best mobile games have had too many sticking points for me – until now. Today I picked up the OnePlus 10T, a review unit from OnePlus, and dedicated myself to Call of Duty. I’ve played tons of shooters,...
TechRadar
How to play Evolve in 2022: install Stage 2 and Legacy
You can once again play Evolve, which is seeing an unlikely revival with the game recently being given peer-to-peer-hosted online games. This has seen a minor resurgence for the 2016 asymmetric shooter that is being spearheaded by an enthusiastic community. The sci-fi shooter being back from the dead is a...
TechRadar
Obsidian review
We recommend Obsidian as a note-taking app because of its sophisticated features. It also has a stellar user interface that makes using it enjoyable. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Comprehensive feature set. +. Widespread compatibility.
TechRadar
Vector vs raster: how they're different and which is better for photos, logos, and more
Not sure whether to go for vector vs raster graphics? Both are essential tools for digital designers and content creation professionals, but outside of art school, you might not have really heard of either of these terms. If you have a bit of graphic design knowledge, you’d know that there...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
Microsoft blasts the very games it wants to buy for billions of dollars
Microsoft has laid into Activision Blizzard's games in a bid to push through its planned acquisition of the mega-publisher. After the tech giant announced its intention to purchase Activision Blizzard earlier this year, competition regulators have begun scrutinizing the buyout. In a recent clearance application (opens in new tab) submitted to the New Zealand Commerce Commission, Microsoft tried to justify the acquisition by deliberately knocking Activision Blizzard's games (thanks, RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab)).
New Microsoft Edge feature will squeeze out even more performance on Windows 11
The latest edition of Microsoft Edge is set to pack a new disk caching feature that the company says will provide a big performance upgrade whilst minimizing its storage footprint. A disk cache is used by browsers to store resources fetched from the web so that they can be accessed...
Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware
More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
Newly discovered PS5 DualSense patent could solve drift issues for good
A Sony patent reveals that a new DualSense could include revamped analog sticks that utilize hydraulics for precision input. Both the PS5 and the DualSense have had their fair share of issues post-launch. There's currently a lawsuit underway, alleging the console released with a known defect. Meanwhile, the DualSense hasn't escaped drift issues with a US law firm filing a class action lawsuit over them last year (via IGN (opens in new tab)). That seems to have fizzled out, with related pages removed from the company's website (opens in new tab). But controller drift issues (and getting sued over them) could become a thing of the past for Sony.
TechRadar
This Dell G15 with an RTX 3050 Ti for $699 is this week's best gaming laptop deal
Dell's latest round of gaming laptop deals includes a fantastic low-cost option this week in the form of this 15.6-inch G15 model for $699.99 (was $1,168) (opens in new tab). Not only does this machine benefit from a huge $469 price cut, but an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and Intel i5-11260H processor make it one of the most specced-out machines you'll find in this price range. It's not super high-end, but if you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget this is one of your best bets this week.
Some of the most important Microsoft Teams features are coming to more users
Microsoft is working on a series of updates for online collaboration platform Teams that will extend some of the most important and useful features to a larger pool of users. A pair of new entries in the company’s product roadmap show that Microsoft Teams users dialling in from the office will soon benefit from both end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for one-on-one calls and the ability to join meetings via passcode.
Comments / 0