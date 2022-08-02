Read on www.wyshradio.com
WBIR
Oak Ridge begins weekly Food Truck Rally
The City of Oak Ridge will host a weekly food truck rally every Wednesday (opens at 4 p.m.). August 3, 2022-4pm.
WATE
Knoxville diner opens new Central Street location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach. The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.
WYSH AM 1380
New Salem Baptist to host the Kingsmen
New Salem Baptist Church is excited to announce that the “Kingsmen” will be singing at the church on Thursday evening, August 25th at 7:00pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken up. Everyone is welcome so come on out and join us for an evening of praising the Lord through song. Church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton, TN.
visitmysmokies.com
6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend
No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
utdailybeacon.com
Festivals, concerts, conventions: 5 Knoxville events to attend in August
It’s August, which means the city comes back to life when school is back in session. That does not mean the fun is over. Far from it, August promises a whole host of festivals, concerts and events to chase away back-to-school blues. The best places to look for fun...
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
WYSH AM 1380
Rockwood announces inaugural ‘Rockin’ the Ramp’ Labor Day Sunday
The City of Rockwood has announced there will be a Labor Day Celebration on the city’s lakefront property on Sunday, September 4th beginning at 1 pm. The inaugural, and hopefully, annual event will be known as “Rockin the Ramp,” referring to the Dr. Tom Fuller Boat Ramp.
WATE
6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Knoxville streets will be closing soon as construction begins on the Knoxville’s multi-use stadium site. Three months ago, portions of Jackson Avenue, Willow Avenue and Georgia Street were closed to allow crews to begin utility work on the site. Now, crews are set to begin grading the site of the stadium itself.
WATE
Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
WYSH AM 1380
Timothy Dennis Gowder
Timothy Dennis Gowder, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Friday July 29th, 2022. Tim was born to Dennis and Lillie Beulah Gowder on July 16th, 1947. He lived his early years in Hohenwald Tennessee where he graduated from Lewis County High School before attending The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. While there he was a member of the “Pride of the Southland” marching band, playing the tuba. After college he entered medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis where he received his formal training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. While there he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha in the School of Medicine and Health Science for his academic achievements. He began his career as a physician in Oak Ridge Tennessee in 1976 and continued to practice medicine there until his retirement. He was a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Surgeons, and the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He was also a lifelong Mason, as was his father. Tim was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed all the aspects offered in East Tennessee including hunting, camping, watersports, and motorcycling adventures.
Pigskin Preview: A new era is underway at Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE)- A new era has begun inside the Oak Ridge football program. Former Halls head coach Scott Cummings has taken over for Joe Gaddis and looks to continue the Wildcat’s tradition-rich legacy. “The community side of it has been really great,” said the first-year Oak Ridge head coach. “We have to win […]
thesmokies.com
Buzzed Bull Creamery Pigeon Forge: Finally, an ice cream shop for adults
What’s better than liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees and espressos?. I’ll tell you – liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees, espressos and adult mixin’s. Buzzed Bull Creamery isn’t your average, every day run-of-the-mill ice cream shop. This ice cream shop has something the whole family...
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
WATE
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
WYSH AM 1380
Officials: Further soil remediation means more land for Manhattan Project National Historical Park
(UCOR/OREM) An area of land in Oak Ridge will be added to the Manhattan Project National Historical Park thanks to EM’s cleanup efforts there. Crews are addressing an area of soil on the massive footprint of the former K-25 building, one of the original Manhattan Project facilities. EM crews demolished the K-25 building several years ago.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
The suspension of the Grocery Sales Tax in Tennessee started Monday, and one mother says it is more than welcome. Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research. Updated: 5 hours ago. A research project on the Little Pigeon River earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Knox Co....
thesmokies.com
The rich history behind Middle Prong Trail in the Smoky Mountains
Every so often, I completely lose my faith in Hollywood. Oh sure, I like a good superhero movie as much as anyone. But why in the world are we making the 15th Batman movie while nobody has gotten around to turning the life of William Marion Walker into a film yet?
WYSH AM 1380
Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs
Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 1, 1942 to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.
