Health Department Will Participate in a Mobile Health Clinic Village

Read on megadoctornews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
UISD discusses limited bag policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After-school activities will have hundreds of parents, students, and athletes visiting campuses and the fields. One Laredo school district wants to make sure that safety comes first to those who frequent the facilities. With the start of the new school year comes the start of extra-curricular...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo addresses applications sent to the Texas Water Development Board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is addressing its efforts to improve the water and sewer infrastructure in our area. On Wednesday, August 3, the city issued a statement saying that the need in Texas for water and sewer improvements is much greater than what the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) can offer through its funding programs.
kgns.tv
Water infrastructure needs creates financial strain for city
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two major issues relating to the city’s water system is addressed by Mayor Pete Saenz. Saenz stated that over 20 percent of the city’s old water lines were replaced, which is costing millions of dollars. He indicated that the current water and sewer rate...
kgns.tv
Staff development: Helping teachers identify problems
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are being made for everyone’s return to the classroom. Lesson plans, security checks, all of those have been worked on over the last few weeks, but a staff development meeting was held on Wednesday, August 3 for teachers with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) where they discussed even more topics. One of which was helping teachers identify problems some children might have at home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
LISD inviting parents to meet the teacher
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the first day of school approaches for Laredo-area students, one school district is inviting parents to meet the teacher before the school year starts. LISD is holding a district-wide meet the teacher night from now until 6 p.m. at all of their elementary schools. It’s...
kgns.tv
Despite teacher shortage, UISD is ready for new school year
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A shortage of teachers across the state has some districts worried about how they’re going to instruct their students once the school year starts. Patricia Gallegos, a teacher from United Independent School District (UISD), said she is excited to help her future students hit the books. “As a teacher, I plan to work with our students to be able to reach their true potential, to be able to make sure that they are receiving an excellent education that we provide at United ISD,” Gallegos said.
kgns.tv
Roughly 42,000 cases still pending at Laredo Municipal Court
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As of the end of June, about 57,000 cases have already been closed at the Laredo Municipal Court. Due to this, a little over $4.3 million in fines and costs have been collected for the city. $1.8 million goes to the state. In all, that’s more than $6 million in revenue.
kgns.tv
Laredo water woes; state funding not granted
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredoans are no strangers to issues regarding our water. Whether it’s an outage or a boil-water-notice, problems seem to arise every so often, but it appears as though the City of Laredo might not be getting the necessary funds from the state to fix some of those issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police gives back to local students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and the 911 regional administration are helping students gear up for the upcoming school year. Students filled the Laredo Police Department’s Headquarters Wednesday morning to get first dibs on backpacks filled with school supplies. Parents and students could be seen lining...
kgns.tv
Scholarships available for students from Mexico studying at Laredo College
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico’s congress has designated money for a scholarship fund dedicated to students studying abroad. The scholarships will be distributed by the consulates and the local office signed an agreement with Laredo College to support Mexican students studying in Laredo. The consulate gave $7,000 dollars in...
kgns.tv
Vallecillo Road Project is still in the planning phase seven years later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been seven years and the project to connect Mines Road to I-35 is still in the planning phase. It’s known as the Vallecillo Road Project. On Monday, August 1, city council and members associated with the project stressed the importance of getting it off the ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Probation office oversees 7,000 cases in Webb County per year
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, Webb County proclaimed the end of July as Probation Officer’s Week. The county recognized the department for their hard work before and during the pandemic. The department states they hand over 7,000 cases per year. However, those cases are on the rise. The...
kgns.tv
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services. There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills. During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community...
kgns.tv
TxDOT urges motorists to be on alert for kids
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With thousands of Laredo students heading back to school next week, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay focus on the roads during the back-to-school season. TxDot says the most common cause of crashes in school zones are failure to control speed, distracted...
wmay.com
8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
(NEW YORK) — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday.
kgns.tv
Laredo ISD to distribute student schedules this week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, Laredo Independent School District began distributing schedules for the upcoming school year. High and middle school student schedules will be available for pick-up at their respective campuses. Schedule pick-up are as follows:. · Seniors Monday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and...
kgns.tv
Mural calls on leaders to ‘Protect Our Water’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy weekend for several Laredoans, who used paint and brushes to make their voices heard. The non-profit, Rio Grande International Study Center along with volunteers, has completed a mural along the Rio Grande. The finished art piece is located at Tres Laredo Park...
kgns.tv
Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face will serve as Texas A&M International University (TAMIU)’s chief of police. During Monday, August 1′s city council meeting, Sergeant Cordelia Perez announced her retirement. Perez served with the Laredo Police Department for over 30 years. One of her roles was helping victims of crimes.
kgns.tv
CBP employee accused of assault arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee, Eliomar Santos, is arrested in an alleged assault case. On July 31, Laredo police were called out to a disturbance by a home on Areca Drive. When they arrived, they were met by a woman who said she had left a home in the area after she was allegedly held against her will. She told police she was held in a closet allegedly by Santos.
Comments / 0