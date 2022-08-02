Aston Martin DBX707 Drag Races Bentley Flying Spur In Very British Battle

Read on www.motor1.com
Only 5 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupes Are Believed to Exist. Now One Is Up for Grabs.
Click here to read the full article. Back in the days of Miami Vice-era excess, life occasionally imitated art. Consider the case of one enthusiast who tracked down a Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe he just had to have. After acquiring the rare-as-hen’s-teeth two-door from Andy Cohen of Beverly Hills Motoring, he embarked on a road trip to Las Vegas and promptly got stopped for speeding—no surprise, given the coupe’s autobahn-burning 6.0-liter V-8. In any other decade, a speeding violation might have been the end of the story. But in the spirit of the sordid ‘80s, illicit substances were discovered during...
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R
The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
Opel Astra Electric Hot Hatch In The Works To Rival VW ID.3 GTX
A new Astra OPC? Yes, please. The current sixth generation Opel Astra has been on sale in Europe since November last year, though limited availability has been affecting negatively its sales across the continent. However, soon the automaker will spice up the C-segment model’s lineup with an all-electric version scheduled to arrive at the brand’s showrooms next year. It seems that the executives from Russelsheim are even considering a hot hatch version of that car.
First Drive: 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Is the Ultimate Road-to-Track Supercar
The dream for most of us gear heads is to have a car you drive to the track, spend the day racing, then take home—no trailer necessary. But most track-focused cars are too stiff and uncomfortable to drive very far on public streets, while road cars are too soft and supple to provide much of […]
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
2022 VW Golf R Drag Races Audi S4 To Show Power Isn't Everything
The VW Golf R and Audi S4 aren't direct rivals, but that didn't stop the good folks over at Edmunds to line them up for a couple of drag races. Not the usual kind as these are called U-Drag races since the cars perform a U-turn and then return to where they started. It would've made more sense to bring the S3 Sedan – well, the S3 Sportback but it's not sold in the US – but it is interesting to see how the two cars fare in an acceleration test.
Mercedes-AMG One Spied Preparing For Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt
The Mercedes-AMG One might be gearing up for an attempt to set a lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This video shows the hypercar preparing to roll onto the track and doing some high-speed laps. In the clip, the One initially drives up to a gate that opens onto...
Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?
The hot hatch duels an electric crossover off the line. When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organized by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
BMW Honors Final i3 Models With A Special Ceremony And Gold Paint
Pour one out for the beloved BMW i3. After an impressive eight-and-a-half-year run with a quarter of a million units sold in 74 different countries, the tiny hybrid hatchback is being discontinued. Inevitably the i3 will make way for a new pure electric crossover slotted underneath the iX, dubbed the iX1, but not before BMW sends off this icon in style.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
The Best New Cars Of 2022 So Far: RAC #83
Friends, we're already more than halfway through 2022 and it's been quite a ride in the automotive world. We've seen major debuts, minor updates, concept cars, electric cars, hypercars, insane trucks, super SUVs, and you know what? The Motor1.com editors have driven just about all of them. There isn't a better time to pause our regularly scheduled ramble for a mid-year review with the best automotive crew in the business.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 Puts The 828-Horsepower V12 To Work In Acceleration Test
A dying breed, the naturally aspirated engine – especially one with no fewer than twelve cylinders – is a joy to experience. Ferrari installed its most potent V12 to date in the Daytona SP3 where it pumps out just under 830 hp at a screaming 9,250 rpm and 697 Nm (514 lb-ft) of torque at 7,250 rpm. How do these numbers translate into performance? This acceleration test gives us an idea about how fast the third Icona model is on a race track.
Pagani Zonda S Roadster Plays Sweet V12 Tune On Track
Plus a special appearance of other hypercars, including one Apollo IE. If only one car defines what Pagani is, it should be the Zonda. As the firstborn of the Italian hypercar maker, the Zonda carries what the brand was originally about more than two decades ago – speed, power, rarity, and a whole lot of unique styling.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Wood Carving Looks Ready To Conquer Moab
The attention to detail on this wood-carved model is astonishing. When Jeep started selling the Wrangler Rubicon 392 in 2021, it was a coveted vehicle. After all, it's the first Wrangler that comes equipped with a V8 engine right off the factory. There's just one problem though – it's very...
McLaren Building 12 SLR Race Car Restomods For $350K Plus Donor Car
The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is a very special supercar. Just over 2,100 were built during its production run through the 2000s, including a special model called the 722 Edition in honor of Sir Stirling Moss. That led to a track-only version called the 722 GT, stripped of its luxurious interior and focused purely on going fast. Just 21 were made.
Ferrari Portofino M Makes 704 HP With Novitec Engine Upgrades
Ferrari launched the modified Portofino M in 2021, giving the convertible a thorough upgrade. That included increasing the car's output to 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and giving it a light restyling. However, the minds at Novitec have a new selection of visual and performance upgrades for the Italian convertible. The...
