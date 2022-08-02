3 key observations to start Week 2 of Commanders training camp

Read on riggosrag.com
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Stephen Jones Sends Clear Message About Cowboys Wide Receiver Options
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones knows what Dallas lost on the perimeter this offseason, and even more so after the James Washington injury. Appearing on 96.7 "The Ticket," Jones was asked if the team was looking to add a wide receiver. His response, via Jon Machota:. We're always looking...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender
The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy Not Happy With 1 Cowboys Position Group
2022 is a critical year for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, which makes this year's training camp ultra-important. But one position isn't meeting his expectations so far. Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy was not happy with the state of the Cowboys' kicking competition. Rookie Jonathan Garibay and...
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed
As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens Veteran Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles tendon today, head coach John Harbaugh just announced. This is the second torn Achilles for Biegel in the last three seasons. His first one came with the Miami Dolphins during training camp in 2020. As a result, he missed the entire...
Yardbarker
Eagles 53-man roster prediction: Training Camp edition
The first week of Training Camp is coming to a close which means it’s time to start throwing out Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster predictions at the speed of sound. It’s hard to really be certain how things will pan out before a snap of preseason football has been played, but we can at least get a rough idea of what we could expect.
fantasypros.com
Marquise Brown arrested on criminal speeding charges
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested early this morning on criminal speeding charges. (Arizona Sports) Brown was traded from the Ravens to the Cardinals on draft night, and the hype around his return to action with former college QB Kyler Murray has been discussed at length. With the Cardinals already missing DeAndre Hopkins for the first six weeks of the season (suspension) the last thing they need is another receiver missing time. Brown started training camp on the NFI list but was recently removed. If he is able to get on the practice field with the team sooner rather than later, that would be a positive sign for someone joining a new offense. Assuming Brown is on the field for Week 1, he is a definite buy-low, sell-high candidate as he will see a major increase in volume in the first six weeks of the season.
Yardbarker
Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver
On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
Yardbarker
Examining the Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart
With the Hall of Fame Game just a day away, Las Vegas Raiders fans will now have a bit of an idea of where the 2022 rotation stands, as the club released its first unofficial depth chart on Tuesday. Here are some of the more key positions that initially stand...
Ravens Camp Notebook: Beat the Heat, First Major Injury
On a sweltering day where temperatures hovered close to 100 degrees, the Ravens suffered their first major injury.
FanSided
