3 key observations to start Week 2 of Commanders training camp

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested early this morning on criminal speeding charges. (Arizona Sports) Brown was traded from the Ravens to the Cardinals on draft night, and the hype around his return to action with former college QB Kyler Murray has been discussed at length. With the Cardinals already missing DeAndre Hopkins for the first six weeks of the season (suspension) the last thing they need is another receiver missing time. Brown started training camp on the NFI list but was recently removed. If he is able to get on the practice field with the team sooner rather than later, that would be a positive sign for someone joining a new offense. Assuming Brown is on the field for Week 1, he is a definite buy-low, sell-high candidate as he will see a major increase in volume in the first six weeks of the season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO