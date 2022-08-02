ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols make important addition to football program

The Tennessee Vols made an extremely important addition to their football program on Wednesday. According to a report from GoVols247, the Vols are adding transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon to the program. Dixon is a former four-star recruit from Butler, GA who signed with Clemson during the 2018 recruiting cycle....
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

There's no quit in auto racer Bennie Hamlett

A grinding crash last month – the hardest in Bennie Hamlett’s 34-year auto racing career – left the popular Mt. Juliet driver bruised and suffering concussion-like symptoms. The combination of injuries and damage to an expensive race car had Hamlett contemplating retirement.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Austin Peay unveils new logo

Earlier this year, graphic designers in the Austin Peay State University Office of Public Relations and Marketing were handed a secret project – it was time to modernize the University’s iconic logo. President Mike Licari – who’d recently tasked the campus with developing new mission, vision and value...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
paigemindsthegap.com

A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
DICKSON, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel snubbed from list that includes Lane Kiffin

It’s the off-season for college football, so you know what that means. Get your list maker ready. Prepare the power rankings. Create the hottest takes imaginable. That’s usually how it goes, anyway. Pro Football Focus unveiled their list for “Top Coaches turning programs around” via Seth Galina. A familiar face for Vols fans is on there, but it is not Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Lionel model train club visits local railroad club

The Clarksville Model Railroad Club, located at 420G Madison Street, had more than 200 people from the Lionel Collectors Club of America’s 52nd Annual Convention in Nashville travel north to visit the very large tracks and trains that travel through three rooms of the clubhouse. Clarksville’s railroad club president...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

CMCSS schools begin next week

The beginning of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s 2022-2023 school year begins Monday, Aug. 8 with a half day of classes. Thursday, Aug. 11, is the district’s scheduled first full day of school.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN
williamsonherald.com

BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff

Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
mainstreetclarksville.com

Officers chosen for Visit Clarksville Board of Directors

The Visit Clarksville Board of Directors elected officers and introduced new board members for the 2022-23 program year at its regularly scheduled board meeting today. Kyle Luther, market president of First Traditions Bank, will serve as chair of the board of directors for a one-year term. Luther is a native Clarksvillian and graduate of Austin Peay State University. He is an active member of the Clarksville Kiwanis and has worked in banking for more than 20 years. Luther is married with two children. Luther has served on the Visit Clarksville Board of Directors since 2018 and was chairman in 2019-20.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

Hancock joins Traditions First Bank

Gretchen Hancock has joined Traditions First Bank as VP, Commercial Banking Officer. Hancock is an Austin Peay State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a minor in finance. She acquired a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of the Cumberlands. Hancock has five...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

McCurdy to oversee Special Operations Division at Clarksville Fire Rescue

Capt. Brandon McCurdy has been selected to lead the newly created Special Operations Division of Clarksville Fire Rescue. The Special Operations Division handles all of the high-hazard, low-frequency calls requiring a lot of specialized training. Special Operations may include Hazard Materials, Swiftwater and Water Rescue, Confined Space, Trench Rescue, Rope Rescue, Search & Rescue and more.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe coming to Brentwood in former Vittles spot

A new breakfast spot is coming to Brentwood to replace a former mainstay. Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-focused chain restaurant, will be opening at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood, with a "coming soon" notice posted on the cafe's website. It's the former home of Vittles, the longtime meat-and-three that...

