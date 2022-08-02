The Visit Clarksville Board of Directors elected officers and introduced new board members for the 2022-23 program year at its regularly scheduled board meeting today. Kyle Luther, market president of First Traditions Bank, will serve as chair of the board of directors for a one-year term. Luther is a native Clarksvillian and graduate of Austin Peay State University. He is an active member of the Clarksville Kiwanis and has worked in banking for more than 20 years. Luther is married with two children. Luther has served on the Visit Clarksville Board of Directors since 2018 and was chairman in 2019-20.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO