ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Downtown Spartanburg pub expanding restaurant, bar space

SPARTANBURG — A pub in downtown Spartanburg will soon be able to accommodate more customers by increasing its bar and restaurant footprint. Main Street Pub is planning to add more seating, new restrooms, larger kitchen space, a U-shaped bar and expand into an adjacent 2,000-square-foot space. “There are so...
SPARTANBURG, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Andy’s Frozen Custard

Andy’s Frozen Custard features drive-thru and walk-up order windows where customers may order a variety of concoctions using either vanilla or chocolate frozen custard. The frozen custard chain has locations in Greer and Spartanburg. Location: 403 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville. Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday.
GREER, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End

The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Burrow closes its doors

The Burrow, a restaurant on Augusta Street in Greenville, permanently closed its doors on Aug. 3. The closure comes after staffing shortages, said a post on The Burrow’s social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that tonight will be our last night in the neighborhood,” said the...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Five Forks, SC
City
Mauldin, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Southern Pet opens in Landrum

“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
LANDRUM, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Like businesses, churches grapple with growth and changing needs when evaluating capital projects

A decades-old business is trying to decide what to do with its aging headquarters building amid shifting market demands and new expectations from its customer base. Now if instead of business, market and customer, you substitute the words church, community and members, then you begin to appreciate that churches face many of the same challenges as businesses in deciding when and how to adapt their buildings and property to meet changing needs.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Cream Cones#Food Drink#Yogi S Cups And Cones#Hughes Investment Inc#Wine Express#Bohemian Bull
WYFF4.com

Why do we say 'dog days of summer?'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You hear it all the time: The "dog days of summer." It's the time period between July 3 and Aug. 11, which is when it is generally very hot and humid. (Keep reading or watch WYFF News 4's Parella Lewis explain above) The phrase comes from...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Diane Collins Neuroscience Institute

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has opened its Diane Collins Neuroscience Institute. Five physicians staff this center, which includes access to a dedicated speech pathologist, neuro-trained physical therapist and other services. Patients may also utilize facilities throughout the building such as the HealThy Self, which features a boxing area.
GREENVILLE, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX Carolina

Animal hospital warns owners of canine flu outbreak in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. The Balanced Pets Integrative Care Center, located in Travelers Rest, said there have been confirmed cases of Canine H3N2 Influenza in...
GREENVILLE, SC
WJCL

Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina

LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
INMAN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy