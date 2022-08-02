Read on upstatebusinessjournal.com
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
The Post and Courier
Downtown Spartanburg pub expanding restaurant, bar space
SPARTANBURG — A pub in downtown Spartanburg will soon be able to accommodate more customers by increasing its bar and restaurant footprint. Main Street Pub is planning to add more seating, new restrooms, larger kitchen space, a U-shaped bar and expand into an adjacent 2,000-square-foot space. “There are so...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard features drive-thru and walk-up order windows where customers may order a variety of concoctions using either vanilla or chocolate frozen custard. The frozen custard chain has locations in Greer and Spartanburg. Location: 403 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville. Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Burrow closes its doors
The Burrow, a restaurant on Augusta Street in Greenville, permanently closed its doors on Aug. 3. The closure comes after staffing shortages, said a post on The Burrow’s social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that tonight will be our last night in the neighborhood,” said the...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: BridgeWay Station to welcome brewery; The Slice reopens in Simpsonville
Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to welcome BridgeWay Brewing Co. … The Slice in Simpsonville reopens following renovation … and Clayton’s Deli, The Pound Cake Man open in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Aug. 5. Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Southern Pet opens in Landrum
“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Like businesses, churches grapple with growth and changing needs when evaluating capital projects
A decades-old business is trying to decide what to do with its aging headquarters building amid shifting market demands and new expectations from its customer base. Now if instead of business, market and customer, you substitute the words church, community and members, then you begin to appreciate that churches face many of the same challenges as businesses in deciding when and how to adapt their buildings and property to meet changing needs.
WYFF4.com
Why do we say 'dog days of summer?'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You hear it all the time: The "dog days of summer." It's the time period between July 3 and Aug. 11, which is when it is generally very hot and humid. (Keep reading or watch WYFF News 4's Parella Lewis explain above) The phrase comes from...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Diane Collins Neuroscience Institute
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has opened its Diane Collins Neuroscience Institute. Five physicians staff this center, which includes access to a dedicated speech pathologist, neuro-trained physical therapist and other services. Patients may also utilize facilities throughout the building such as the HealThy Self, which features a boxing area.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
FOX Carolina
Animal hospital warns owners of canine flu outbreak in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. The Balanced Pets Integrative Care Center, located in Travelers Rest, said there have been confirmed cases of Canine H3N2 Influenza in...
Michelin to host hiring event Friday in Spartanburg
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
Lady A postpones Tour until 2023 amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
Fuel up with Krispy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price
Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
Canine flu confirmed in Spartanburg Co.
Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in the Spartanburg area.
Slater-Marietta fire departing from River Falls district
According to the Slater-Marietta Fire Department, the decision was made to better provide service to its tax-paying citizens of the Slater-Marietta area, while the River Falls area becomes more natural-land, state-owned, and non-profits "...that pay no real property taxes whatsoever."
