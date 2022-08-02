UAB partners with Oakwood University to prepare students from underrepresented areas to enter the dentistry field

Read on www.uab.edu
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
UAB summer 2022 graduation ceremonies are Aug. 12-13
The university will host two ceremonies: the first for graduate students at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and the second for undergraduates at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. More than 1,700 students will graduate from UAB this summer. For summer 2022, the UAB Graduate School will confer the university’s highest...
Expanding CU2RE summer program supports UAB medical students
Written by: Ann Marie Stephens and Caroline Newman. This summer, 14 medical students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine’s four regional campuses shared at least two characteristics: All are interested in primary care, and all wanted to learn how to care for underserved communities. They make up the second cohort of the Comprehensive Urban Underserved and Rural Experience, or CU2RE, program in UAB’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.
Carver named national CIO of the year in the nonprofit/public sector
In accepting the award, Carver highlighted his fellow nominees, his technology team and business partners at UAB, who work daily to alter the trajectory of lives through education. “This isn’t about me,” Carver told those gathered at the national ORBIE Awards ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, in July 2022. “My piece...
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
Meet your 2022-23 UAB Staff Council representatives
UAB Heersink School of Medicine staff council representatives have officially been named for the 2022-2024 term. The UAB Staff Council was formed in 2015 to give voice to staff employees across UAB and plays an important role in staff representation across campus. Two main and alternate representatives are elected by...
PhD student receives NIH R36 grant
University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing PhD student Pamela Jackson, BSN, RN, MLT(ASCP)BB (BSN 2018), has received a pre-doctoral dissertation award from the National Institutes of Health. She will use the one-year, $50,000 R36 grant to look at the epigenetic age acceleration—an analysis of epigenetic changes that may...
Back to school means back-to-school checkups
Written by: Anna Jones, Hannah Echols and Brianna Hoge. Before going back to school, David Kimberlin, M.D., co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, recommends children visit their pediatrician or family practice physician for their annual checkup appointment. “All school-age children should have...
Experts offer advice, information in free virtual webinar series this fall
Take advantage of a series of free virtual webinars starting Aug. 25, with experts advising on topics both valuable and fascinating. On the calendar are sessions with topics this fall including nutrition for each stage of life, estate planning, brain health, bitcoin basics, a history of witches and keeping your pet at a healthy weight.
