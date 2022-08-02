UAB partners with Oakwood University to prepare students from underrepresented areas to enter the dentistry field

Written by: Ann Marie Stephens and Caroline Newman. This summer, 14 medical students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine’s four regional campuses shared at least two characteristics: All are interested in primary care, and all wanted to learn how to care for underserved communities. They make up the second cohort of the Comprehensive Urban Underserved and Rural Experience, or CU2RE, program in UAB’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO